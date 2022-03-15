Mailing List Website is ready with leads for businesses that have taken or applied for merchant cash advances programs
Loans for businesses have a similar perception, and businesses that take merchant cash advances provide new opportunities for the right company.LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing is ready to provide marketing assistance to help companies find more customers or clients. Companies focusing on other businesses will benefit significantly from a wide range of different business postal mailing lists. Proper titles, names, and contact details make reaching out to the relevant decision-makers for high-volume transactions more efficient.
Companies with products and services aimed at the general public will use the many consumer postal mailing lists available. They cover a broad range of geographic and demographic marketing requirements. Whether a business is B2B or general consumer-focused, databases are available for more precise target marketing.
The Start Of Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing was the idea of a disabled veteran contemplating the next steps. Having completed the military duty obligations, the next step was not more conflict but growth. That growth would come in the form of helping the economy by facilitating businesses to find better the clients and customers so crucial to revenues. A small start-up was begun to advocate for this, and today, that business now proudly has staff with over 50 years of combined experience in the marketing industry.
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing came into the marketing industry just before a significant shift during the lull. Traditional marketing techniques still dominated the field, but digital was already getting attention as a potential game-changer as it had in other areas. The company focused its efforts on direct mail, which had the fortunate side-effect of imparting critical expertise in data acquisition, management, and analytics. When digital marketing exploded as a new, highly desired platform, the company enjoyed an early mover advantage thanks to its experience, making significant gains for itself and its clients.
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing first-served only a small operating range, its hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada. Now it covers the entire United States, including Alaska and Hawaii. It also provides service for the remainder of the North American continent with databases for the Canadian and Mexican markets. Listings are also available for companies ready to go international, cross the Atlantic and enter markets in the European Union such as France.
All Business Strategies Are Viable
As the name suggests, a merchant cash advance is not a typical loan. Still, it is a transfer of funds based on an estimate of what profits a business will eventually make through transactions like credit card purchases and other metrics. MCAs are given based on an evaluation of a company and its earnings. An assessment of daily credit card receipts, for example, would be one of the factors used to decide whether to award an MCA and just how much that MCA could potentially be.
A merchant cash advance, once approved, results in an immediate injection of cash into the applicant’s corporate account. However, this advance must be paid back, and this is typically done by collecting a small percentage of future receivables and credit card transactions. Interest rates are usually in the range of 20-40%, so this is a significantly higher amount than a conventional loan would expect.
An Investment Opportunity
Businesses that have taken the time to apply for and get a merchant cash advance already show a lot of indicators for being receptive to certain kinds of products and services. An approval on an MCA shows that an assessment has already deemed a business a steady profit generator that can be relied on make sufficient revenues to pay down an advance.
These are businesses making sound business decisions and looking to expand operations beyond their current level. For B2B companies, this is a wealth of different opportunities to provide financial products, services, and other offers on expansion, growth, and investment. The granting of an MCA is further proof that a business is at least producing a steady income in credit card transactions and other accounts receivable.
Reaching The Right Businesses
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing has comprehensive lists of merchant cash advance recipients throughout the United States. The databases can be scoped up or down to meet any need, from a nationwide campaign to just a specific region, such as New England businesses. And of course, single states, like California, can be targeted and particular neighborhoods within a city, such as only the businesses in Queens in New York City.
Businesses can also be divided up by demographic requirements. So if a product or service is only relevant to companies in the food and beverage industry, that category can be used exclusively. Businesses can also be classified by size, so if the interest is only for medium-sized enterprises, or companies that have generated a specific yearly revenue figure, these metrics can also be provided for. The databases offer required data like mailing addresses. Other data available on request include email addresses for digital marketing, telephone numbers for telemarketing, and even cellular numbers for text/SMS-based marketing.
Clients who want to manage a direct mail campaign but lack experience will benefit from turnkey direct mail solutions. This unique service guides through every step of the immediate mail process. Every stage is covered from conception to design, printing and manufacturing, and finally, distribution.
If you want access to merchant cash advance recipients around America, contact Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing. It’s a fast, effective way to get the results you wish to increase your sales. You support an American company owned and operated by a disabled veteran when you work with us.
Analeide English
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketin
+1 702-472-8668
email us here