Never Before Listed, One&Only Mandarina Resort Property to Auction via Concierge Auctions

Exclusive private property atop the cliffs of Mandarina Design opportunities to fit your taste Customizable furnishings guarantee best use of the space Access to incredible world-class resort amenities 800 feet above sea level with unobstructed ocean views

Never before offered for sale, this prime lot nestled on a cliffside at the highest point of Mandarina will auction next month to the highest bidder.

They have mastered how to get the deal done, and I am confident we will work in partnership to put on a competitive auction for our client.” — John-Paul Mahony, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Offering design and build opportunities to fit your taste, El Nido will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with John-Paul Mahony of JPM Real Estate Group. Never before listed for sale with a Reserve of $19 million, this exclusive lot is estimated to sell between $22 million and $27 million to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held April 21–27 on Sothebys.com.

“After working with Concierge Auctions in the past, I have always been impressed with their comprehensive database, marketing materials, and sales strategies. They have mastered how to get the deal done, and I am confident we will work in partnership to put on a competitive auction for our client,” stated Mahony.

At 800 feet above sea level, the crown jewel of Mandarina sits perfectly positioned for sunrise to sunset ocean views. The property itself enjoys 60 linear meters of frontage to the east with 6,500-feet-high mountain views, while overlooking Playa Canalan, a one-mile-long pristine beach. Experience another incredible 50 linear meters of frontage to the north with infinite views of the sandy coastline and ocean panorama, as well as enjoying resort views of the jungle canopy. To the west yet another 60 linear meters of architectural frontage expand as the perfect canvas to enjoy sunset ocean views and the southern coastline. Of the 55 villas planned for One&Only Private Homes, only eight lots boast this immaculate location, with this premium lot offering the most exclusivity, even among its neighbors. Renowned architects at Studio Caban offer the opportunity to design a bespoke villa to any specifications, with plans that coalesce with the diverse and stunning landscape in every direction. Flexible floorplans and customizable meticulously curated furnishings guarantee best use of the space both indoors and out. If the property itself isn’t tempting enough, the world-class amenities in the resort just below will wow the most discerning of tastes. One&Only’s incomparable service will make every moment extraordinary, with thoughtful inclusions from comprehensive concierge service to a resort-managed turnkey rental program, allowing one to enjoy all aspects of this unique ownership opportunity.

“The name ‘El Nido’ gives a glimpse as to what this property offers. As it is located at the highest point of Mandarina, this lot provides unobstructed ocean and mountain views which makes it so unique. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to have El Nido be the first property to have bidding on the prestigious Sotheby’s.com platform, alongside the world’s finest luxury goods. I know Concierge Auctions in partnership with John-Paul Mahony of JPM Real Estate Group will bring the buyer for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” stated seller, Ricardo Santa Cruz.

The tranquil white-sand shores of Mexico’s Riviera Nayarit stretch out endlessly towards the horizon. Light dances across blue waves from sunrise to sunset, with El Nido in the perfect position to admire its spectacular natural surroundings. The soaring mountain peaks, lush tropical rainforest, and rolling green flatlands of Mandarina are each honored and elevated by the resort’s meticulous design. Thousands of federally protected acres within the Sierra del Vallejo Mountains ensure the existing views and privacy will remain both unobstructed and protected for generations to come. Right next door is the upcoming world-famous Rosewood Hotel & Resort, known for its five-star amenities. With some of the world’s best climate conditions expected year-round, every day will feel like paradise. Quiet coastal towns pepper neighboring shores, with busier tourist destinations close enough to enjoy without impacting one’s privacy. The surfer’s paradise of Sayulita beckons with some of the Pacific Coast’s best breaks, and authentic shopping and dining are in nearby San Pancho. Direct 2- to 3-hour flights from the Southern United Statesand many additional North American cities to the Puerto Vallarta airport ensure one is never far from this idyllic haven.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, Concierge Auctions was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Realogy Holdings Corp., the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

Property outlines in the photography are approximate, buyers to verify to their own satisfaction. All renderings are for depiction only.