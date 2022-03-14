Submit Release
News Search

There were 725 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,657 in the last 365 days.

Game Commission Acts Swiftly Following Supreme Court Ruling

New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Public contact, Information Center: (888) 248-6866 Media contact, Tristanna Bickford: (505) 476-8027 tristanna.bickford@state.nm.us

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, MARCH 14, 2022:

Game Commission Acts Swiftly Following Supreme Court Ruling

SANTA FE – On Tuesday, March 1, the New Mexico Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the Landowner Certification of Non-Navigable Water Rule (19.31.22 NMAC) was unconstitutional. This rule, promulgated in 2018 under the Martinez administration, allowed for the certification of watercourse segments crossing private property as non-navigable and therefore closed to public access.

This Court decision provided clarity on a rule that had been the subject of several lawsuits and Attorneys General opinions. The Court held that certificates previously issued to private landowners were void and that the rule couldn’t be implemented and needed to be withdrawn. Immediately after the Supreme Court hearing, the State Game Commission held a special meeting and repealed the rule.

Subsequently, and under the direction of the Commission, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish sent letters to the private landowners who had previously held non-navigable certifications under the rule. These letters informed the landowners that the certificates they had been issued were now void, that any signage referencing the certification and restricting access to the watercourse must be removed and that, unless otherwise authorized by law, any barriers limiting access to legally accessible water must also be removed.

Both the Commission and Department express sincere appreciation for the clarity provided by the Supreme Court decision. “The Court ruling removed any confusion or uncertainty surrounding public access to the waters of state,” said Director Mike Sloane. Chairwoman Sharon Salazar Hickey stated, “The clarity provided by this Court decision gives both public recreationists and private landowners a better understanding of the legality of stream access in New Mexico.”

###

You just read:

Game Commission Acts Swiftly Following Supreme Court Ruling

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.