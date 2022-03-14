Attorney General Paxton joined 20 other states in filing an amicus brief in the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals, supporting Kentucky’s multistate coalition challenging the federal vaccine contractor mandate. The brief urges affirmance of the district court, which ruled that President Biden exceeded his authority by issuing the Executive Order under the authority of a statute passed in the wake of World War II to streamline federal property management.

Under our constitutional order, only states have traditional “police powers” that confer the responsibility to impose measures affecting the public health, safety, and welfare. The federal contractor vaccine mandate is only one of a series of Biden Administration efforts to force Covid vaccinations, all of which improperly intrude upon the states’ powers and prerogatives. Additionally, the states contract with the federal government and intend to continue doing so in the future. Forcing them to comply with these burdensome and unauthorized regulations would overrule state laws intended to ensure that their employees are free to make intimate medical decisions for themselves without undue interference from the state.

To read a copy of the amicus brief click here.