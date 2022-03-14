Cocky Canines Launches Exciting New NFT Collection Celebrating the Greyhound Dog Breed

According to the company, 20% of proceeds will be donated to the notable charity, PAWS Chicago.

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The developer of Cocky Canines is pleased to announce the launch of its heart-warming NFT collection that celebrates the beloved dog breed, Greyhound.Cocky Canines is an NFT collection consisting of 3,333 cartoon dogs living on the Ethereum Blockchain. The developer’s main purpose is to not only create an NFT that will appeal to Greyhound and other dog owners across the world, but also to give back to local communities – especially to dogs in need. Cocky Canine plans to do so by donating 20% of all proceeds to a charity close to the developer’s heart, PAWS Chicago, which provides care to homeless shelter dogs.“We gained inspiration to start this NFT project after my dog had sadly passed away,” says co-founder and promoter, Mark Zubricki. “I had a beloved Greyhound dog and I wanted to honour his memory by creating an NFT collection that gives back by donating to PAWS Chicago. Not only that, but for centuries, Greyhounds have been sought out by royalty because of their unique look and personality. This launch provides lovers of the breed to own their very own digital Greyhound.”According to Zubricki, the team behind Cocky Canines all met together studying at the University of Michigan. The team consists of, Mark Zubricki (the promoter), Ally Crawford (the award-winning artist), and Connor Turco (the developer).” The NFTs are created digitally in photoshop and boast over 100 unique dog elements that will all be randomized – making each dog unique. Additionally, there will be 20 Legendary dogs that were each individually drawn by Crawford herself.Cocky Canines plans to launch in April 2022 and will include several perks for the holders of the NFT, including exclusive merch and in-person events.For more information about Cocky Canines, please visit https://www.cockycanines.io/ About Cocky CaninesCocky Canines is the brainchild of co-founder, Mark Zubricki, a student at the University of Michigan studying economics, who began creating the collection in February 2022. As an avid investor and advocate of NFT creation and development, Zubricki holds many NFT collections and has been actively trading in the space for over six months.