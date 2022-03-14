AUTHOR TO RESTORE PRAYING HABIT WITH EASY-TO-FOLLOW GUIDE
Daily companion proves essential to reconnecting with God and his ScripturesTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s often said that cultivating a personal relationship with God is the most important thing when it comes to faith. Make it personal, speak with Him as one would to a parent or friend, and just always keep in touch. In essence, that’s not totally wrong. But as humans, this type of communion with the Heavenly Father might get muddled or downright confusing. So it is highly important to cultivate a praying habit that is rooted in the ultimate guide: the Bible.
But does that mean one must go through all 31,102 verses of the Bible just to pray? Certainly not! Especially with Dr. Shirley Howard’s daily prayer guide, "Every Day with Jesus: God Loves and Cares for You". Dr. Howard, who is a fully ordained minister, Christian counselor, and spiritual workshop facilitator, provides daily affirmations of God’s love for His children in the guide, centered around a biblical verse, and followed by a short reflection that aims to highlight a theme in the verse for the day. Each daily prayer and reflection is written in a compelling and concise manner, easily digestible for Christians on the go.
Filled with uplifting messages of hope and confidence in God’s love, this guide proves to be more than just a book of sermons. It’s a deeply personal companion to one’s life in prayer that is also strongly founded in Scripture. Readers of this book will find themselves not only learning more about their faith in Jesus, they might even find themselves looking forward to starting a new day to see what He has in store for them.
