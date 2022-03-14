POEMS, PRAYERS FOR DAILY DEVOTIONAL FEATURED IN NEW BOOK
A prayer book that’s easy to follow and fun to read could be the best companion one can ever haveTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everybody needs a friend in their lives that lifts them up, helps carry their burdens, and showers them with affirmations that, yes, they are loved. And not just by anyone, but by God himself.
That’s why Dr. Shirley Howard’s daily devotional, "Every Day with Jesus: God Loves and Cares for You", is such a treat. Each calendar day for the year is laid out in the book, all accompanied by its own set of prayers, reflections, and bible scripture. But one of the best parts of it all is the poem that begins every day’s page, which helps introduce the specific theme for that particular reflection. All of the poems are personally written by Dr. Howard, who besides being a minister and teacher is also a poem. She has even published another book, containing an anthology of Christian poems. These unique compositions are a light-hearted but thoughtful way of easing one into the day’s prayers, whether one reads the guide in the morning while preparing for what lies ahead, in the middle of a long commute, or at night just before winding down.
The prayers and reflections are also in short and straightforward form, each taking no more than one page. This ensures that the message can be read and reread without difficulty, especially useful when one wants to develop a habit of prayer. It’s an extremely helpful companion to one’s devotion, all based on the bible and its teachings, highlighting the importance of living a life that is godly and Scripture-based.
