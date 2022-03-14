AUTHOR DR. HOWARD PUBLISHES NEW PRAYER GUIDE
It could just be what you’ve been missingTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Shirley Howard pens a meditative book aimed at those who are feeling lost, aimless, and unfulfilled with their spiritual connection to God. For those feeling uncertain whether they are worthy of God’s love, Dr. Howard encourages finding the way back into the righteous path, to move past the confusion, and be restored in the promise of God’s concern through her daily prayer guidebook, "Every Day with Jesus: God Loves and Cares for You".
As an ordained minister, a counselor of faith, and a facilitator of spiritual workshops for several years, Dr. Howard offers a daily prayer guide in this book. The Bible verses that she has selected for the book can surely give assurance to the readers that God’s love is steadfast. With the specific themes that Dr. Howard has prepared for daily readings, she presents her own daily reflections on each verse and provides a worksheet for readers to express their personal discernment.
It’s an immensely valuable and instructive handbook, the perfect accompaniment to navigating life’s everyday concerns, a guide that is established firmly on the teachings of the Bible and backed by the wealth of wisdom and insight of Dr. Howard’s many years of study. "Every Day with Jesus: God Loves and Cares for You" is the ideal companion in going back to the core of one’s faith and awaken in the certainty that the Heavenly Father is looking out for each and everyone that inhabits the world.
