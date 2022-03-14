DAILY PRAYER GUIDE HELPS ENRICH SPIRITUAL RELATIONSHIP
Ordained minister and former educator walks us through each day with prayerTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life has never been so fast paced as it has been of late, so it’s not hard to imagine that some things get lost in the mix. Exercise, appearances, a healthy diet—these things seem to be the first to go when one gets caught up in life’s worries. But worst of all, prayer not only takes a back seat, it’s straight up thrown out the window.
It doesn’t have to be like that, and ordained minister Dr. Shirley Howard teaches us how to include Jesus and his Word in our lives day in and day out through "Every Day with Jesus: God Loves and Cares for You". The daily prayer guide grounds us in the knowledge that God is truly with us and loves us, and such affirmation is based on the Bible. She highlights a biblical passage each day, along with a short reflection that helps to focus one’s understanding of the passage. With these, day by day she helps to reconnect us the reader’s faith in God in a way that is wholly true to Scripture.
Dr. Howards previous career as an educator shines in the systematic approach she takes in the daily reflections and prayers. Each “day” is instructional, reaffirming, and easily digestible so that the it is read, the simpler it becomes to include in one’s daily routine. After all, that is the very intention of this book: to create a sustainable habit of exercising one’s faith and restoring constant communication with God.
