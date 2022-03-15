NICE-PAK AND PDI JOIN FORCES WITH GOOD360 AS RESILIENT RESPONSE PARTNERS IN CRISIS RELIEF EFFORTS

ORANGEBURG, NY, USA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nice-Pak, a global leader in the manufacturing and marketing of wet wipes, and sister company, PDI, the global leader in infection prevention products and service solutions, announced today they have taken the Resilient Response pledge to exemplify a more thoughtful and effective approach to disaster-recovery giving. The partnership with Good360, the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, represents a commitment to be proactive, needs-based, transparent and education-focused in their community support.

Resilient Response is a key component of Good360’s best practices in disaster recovery. By taking the pledge, Nice-Pak and PDI reinforce their long-term commitment to donate wipes based on a quarterly needs assessment, which enables Good360 to be better prepared and pre-position the product with their extensive network of non-profits. With product already on site at regional distribution hubs, Nice-Pak and PDI wipes will be available for quick deployment to areas of need.

The pledge marks over $5 million in fair market value of Nice-Pak and PDI wipes donated to Good360. To date, the product donations from both organizations have been distributed to more than 600 non-profits in North America and Eastern Europe and are estimated to have positively impacted nearly 200,000 lives. Wipes are often one of the most requested items in disaster relief and humanitarian crises for cleanup and to mitigate the hygiene insecurity experienced by survivors and refugees.

“Because Good360 helps organizations respond to a diverse set of challenging life circumstances, we rely on socially responsible companies like Nice-Pak and PDI to help us respond to the resulting needs,” said Jim Alvey, Vice President of Disaster Recovery and Philanthropy at Good360. “Whether responding to natural disasters or global crises like the one happening in Ukraine, wipes provide an added sense of health, hope and dignity for those impacted by tragedies of all kinds—especially when access to clean water is in short supply. Together, we’re building resilience in communities throughout the country and, at times, around the globe.”

“Wet wipes are the ideal solution for cleaning and hygiene and it’s important to educate communities about how they help our world stay healthy and well, especially in times of crisis,” said Robert Julius, CEO, Nice-Pak. “Our Good360 donations are a real-life example of the critical role wipes play in ensuring personal wellness, and we are pleased to formalize our partnership through the Resilient Response pledge.”

By taking the Resilient Response pledge, Nice-Pak and PDI are joining more than 65 like-minded Good360 partner organizations that are committed to providing the right goods to the right people at the right time, through all stages of recovery. Good360 partners with some of the world’s largest corporations to source essential goods and distribute them through a network of more than 100,000 diverse non-profits, to effectively support people in need.

“Good360 aligns perfectly with our social and environmental impact plans to engage and educate communities globally and is driven by a higher purpose to help build a healthier, more sustainable future for all,” said Zachary Julius, CEO, PDI. “Meaningful giving has always been part of our DNA, and there is nothing more rewarding than seeing our products help in times of need.”

About Nice-Pak

Headquartered in Orangeburg, NY, Nice-Pak is a global leader in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of pre-moistened wipes. Since 1957, Nice-Pak and its family of companies, including its sister company PDI, have been the go-to choice for surface and skin hygiene in hospitals, restaurants, and homes around the world. The portfolio of Nice-Pak brands includes Nice ’N CLEAN®, GRIME BOSS®, and Wet-Nap® as well as private label brands. Over the years, Nice-Pak has introduced numerous wet wipe innovations for the consumer, healthcare, foodservice and other commercial markets. These include many firsts, such as the original Wet-Nap® wipes for foodservice; the development of both the first alcohol swab and the first disinfecting wipes for hospitals in 1963; the first resealable baby wipes travel pack for on-the-go portability in 1986; the disinfecting wipe in 1987; the antimicrobial alcohol gel hand wipe in 2003; the Eco-Pak for household disinfecting in 2010; and the first dispersible wipe made with plant-based material in 2014. Visit Nicepak.com to learn more.

About PDI

PDI is dedicated to leading the fight against preventable infections in healthcare, foodservice and our communities. Driven by a commitment to research, quality and service, PDI provides innovative products, educational resources, training and support to help prevent infection transmission and promote health and wellness. PDI has three divisions, PDI Healthcare, Sani Professional® and PDI Contract Manufacturing. Visit Wearepdi.com to learn more.