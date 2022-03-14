Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published March 14, 2022)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites Minnesotans interested in wildlife, fishing and outdoor skills to tune into two upcoming webinars.

The first webinar on how to choose hunting rifle cartridges will be at noon on Wednesday, March 16. Kraig Kiger, DNR shooting sports education specialist, and guest Phillip Massaro, a writer, shooter and worldwide big game hunter, will talk about what caliber hunters should choose for the game animal they are hunting.

The second webinar on fly fishing for steelhead will be at noon on Wednesday, March 23. James Burnham, R3 coordinator, and Aaron Gerlovich, a director with Minnesota Steelheader, will talk about the thrill of fly fishing for steelhead in the springtime surrounded by some of the state’s most rugged and picturesque scenery – Minnesota’s north shore of Lake Superior.

The webinars are part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series, which aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, as well as skills to enjoy these opportunities. The webinars are free but registration is required. More information, including registration details for webinars each Wednesday through May 25, is available on the outdoor skills and stewardship page of the DNR website.