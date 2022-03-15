Prosperity Token Presale Scheduled for March 25
The token is building an ecosystem of utilities and servicesBAKERSFIELD, CALIF., UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Prosperity Token will be leaving the Binance Smart Chain to join the Polygon Network and will be hosting a presale on pinksale.finance March 25th.
The Prosperity Token is a deflationary token that is building an ecosystem of innovative utilities and services for their growing community.
Prosperity Token will launch on Polygon with a total supply of 10 billion tokens, has a maximum of 100 million tokens allowed per trade, automatic LP (Liquidity Pool) acquisition and rewards holders with an 8% reflection.
The tokens ecosystem will consist of its 100 percent all cryptocurrency Prosperity Mall, a multivendor marketplace; the Prosperity Lottery/Casino: Prosperity Art, an NFT marketplace; the Prosperity hybrid exchange; the Prosperity Wallet; Prosperity Charts; Prosperity Audit; Blockchain Escrow; Prosperity hybrid technology blockchain; Metaverse and gaming.
For its NFTs, Prosperity Token is launching NFT Motors, the first automotive dealership on the blockchain and partnering with Crypto Bastards.
Crypto Bastards is the first play-to-earn bounty hunting game on Treasure ($Magic). Built as a social role-playing game, the bigger a player’s Bastard NFT team, the more chances there are to win the pot. The $Magic pot grows with each hunting session and players can keep hunting until they get their share.
At the end of each session, shares of the $Magic pot will be redistributed to the most talented hunters.
For more information about Prosperity Token, visit prosperitytoken.io.
Prosperity Token can be followed on Facebook at @prosperitytokenofficial, on Instagram at @prosperitytkn and on Twitter at @prosperityTKN. Additionally, Prosperity Token can also be found on Discord, GitHub, reddit and Telegram.
