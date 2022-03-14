Governor Evers, DHS Announce Statewide Tour to Recognize COVID-19 Heroes

Today, the Wisconsin Department of Health Service (DHS) kicked off the “Thank You Tour: Moving Forward Together” with Gov. Tony Evers to thank communities for their COVID-19 response efforts. DHS is also launching a new webpage that allows Wisconsinites to post online notes of appreciation thanking others for their service and leadership in support of the COVID-19 response.

“Over the past two years, we have witnessed millions of people across Wisconsin going above and beyond to help us keep our loved ones, friends, neighbors, and communities healthy and safe,” said Gov. Evers. “We’ve worked hard to get our state and our economy in the best position to recover and rebound, and we could not have done this without the support of so many Wisconsinites and frontline workers. Thank you.”

As part of the Thank You Tour, DHS officials will be traveling across Wisconsin from March through May to see and hear directly from those who have been serving on the COVID-19 frontlines. Stops include local health departments and tribal health clinics, aging and disability resource centers, COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites, health care facilities, vaccination community outreach grant awardee sites, schools, and health care industry events. The Thank You Tour recognizes that Wisconsin is in a better place today to respond to the virus due to the support and sacrifices of those who stepped up to protect their communities.

Wisconsinites can participate by recognizing someone in their lives who has been involved in the COVID-19 response by submitting a note of appreciation on the DHS website. DHS will share these messages on the website and social media platforms throughout the duration of the tour.

“This tour is an opportunity to show appreciation for the work that has been done all across the state to fight COVID-19, and to hear directly from communities as we discuss how we move forward,” said Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of investing in a strong public health infrastructure so that we may be better prepared for what may come in the future.”

Tour events will be a chance for communities to share their thoughts on lessons learned during the pandemic, as well as how we can leverage the tools we have available to confront COVID-19 going forward. Additionally, there will be an emphasis on prioritizing the mental health of all Wisconsinites as we continue to confront COVID-19. DHS will also be highlighting opportunities for Wisconsinites to get involved in public health with a new webpage that includes job postings from DHS, local and tribal health departments, WisCaregivers, as well as volunteer opportunities with local non-profit organizations across the state.

For up-to-date information about Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response, visit the DHS COVID-19 webpage. You can also follow @DHSWI on Facebook, Twitter, or dhs.wi on Instagram for more information on COVID-19.