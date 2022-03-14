Spatial Augmented Reality (SAR) Market 2021 Recent Developments, Competitive And Dynamic Landscape By 2028

Emergen Research Logo

rising need of dashboard mounted display graphics for better detection of hazards, graphical representation based on AR and machine learning

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological advancements on machine learning and data analytics, ongoing research and development activities, and recent advancements in 3D technologies

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market along with details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and top companies. The report covers all crucial and essential information related to global Spatial Augmented Reality (SAR) market to help readers, investors, clients to gain a thorough understanding of the market and invest accordingly. Various advanced statistical tools such as SWOT analysis or Porter’s Five Forces are used in the report.

Increasing initiatives by governments and private tech companies has been resulting in rapid adoption of 5G and edge computing technologies in spatial augmented reality and to support human–computer interaction (HCI) activities globally. In addition, surging demand for AR applications in healthcare sector (for drug discovery, and solve complex surgical procedures) and construction industry (to better understand complex architectural designs) is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Ongoing research and development activities, government and private investments in the area of spatial augmented reality is expected to positively impact revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. This is resulting in advancements on 3D tools and software and research activities for advanced virtual reality (VR), artificial intelligence (AI) and mixed reality (MR) by AR startups and tech giants.

Further, favorable governments regulations, and increasing investments on AR tech companies, has been opening up open new and more lucrative opportunities for players operating in the global spatial augmented reality market. For instance, in August 2021, Urbanbase, a Seoul-based company, raised $11.1 million in a Series B+ round. The company develops 3D spatial data technology and is planning to upgrade 2D indoor space images into 3D displays in its Urbanbase Studio, visualize interior products in augment reality and analyze spatial images based on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.

Competitive Landscape:

Partnership and Collaboration Allow Key Players to Maintain Market Position

Key players in the market focus on implementing different business development strategies such as mergers, partnerships, alliances, and acquisitions. Also, key players implement innovative strategies to enhance their product portfolio. These strategies allow companies to expand their market reach and gain a competitive advantage in the emerging market.

Companies profiled in the global Spatial Augmented Reality (SAR) market:

Apple Inc., Dimenco B.V., Topcon Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Trimble Inc., Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe Limited., Oculus VR, Realmax Inc., and Snap Inc.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen has segmented the global spatial augmented reality market on the basis of type of display, application, and region:

By Display Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

Projection

Desktop Configuration

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

Aerospace

Media & Entertainment

Automotive

Education

Healthcare

Others

Report Coverage:

The report provides factual information and statistical data regarding market development and recent trends in the industry. Furthermore, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on market growth and development is highlighted in this report. Also, drivers and restraints affecting the market growth are elaborated further in this report. Major key players and their business development strategies are highlighted also in this report.

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Features of the Spatial Augmented Reality (SAR) Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

