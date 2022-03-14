The Next Generation in Opioid Science and Pain Relief - Opioid 4.0
CEO Kirkpatrick: “NextGen will see innovation in pain relief where the chemistry in the drug itself will restrict abuse, like Ensysce's novel prodrug, PF614.
Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC)LA JOLLA, CA, USA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opioid science is about to enter its fourth generation according to Lynn Kirkpatrick, CEO of Ensysce Biosciences, a leading biotech company specializing in advanced and highly novel analgesia medicine.
Reviewing a timeline of opioid history, Kirkpatrick relates that opioids have been used for severe pain relief almost since the beginning of humankind. The earliest reference to opium dates back to Mesopotamia in 3400 B.C. - and over thousands of years, it was used as an analgesic and as a curative for various illnesses and psychological problems.
Opioids’ second generation coincides with the advent of the modern pharmaceutical era, when governmental oversight was established over the manufacture and distribution of the drug. In 1914, the Heroin Act became law which made opioids only available by prescription, to limit recreational use. In 1938, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was given the power to oversee the safety of drugs including opioids.
The third generation evolved with the introduction of timed-release opioid products in the 1990s, which became known as abuse-deterrent formulations or ADFs. According to the FDA, “Abuse-deterrent formulations (ADFs) are designed to prevent the known or expected routes of abuse, such as chewing, crushing in order to snort or dissolving in order to inject.”
Yet, recreational users still learned how to overcome the time release features of ADFs. Kirkpatrick says, “The industry approach to preventing opioid abuse through the creation of timed released formulations hasn’t worked.” Opioid abuse has nearly tripled over the last decade, to what has been labeled a crisis in the United States and around the world.
To solve the crisis now, Kirkpatrick suggests the industry adopt a new perspective on the problem, one that utilizes breakthrough science and cutting-edge techniques in the production of opioid products. According to Kirkpatrick, “Fortunately over the last few years, science has evolved dramatically. We now have the technologies at hand to take the risk of abuse out of users’ hands and control it through chemistry.”
Kirkpatrick calls this next generation ‘Opioids 4.0.’ According to Kirkpatrick, “Generation four will see innovation in options for pain relief where the chemistry in the drug itself will restrict abuse.” Ensysce’s next generation medicine, to which she refers, is within her company’s novel proprietary oxycodone prodrug, PF614. It prevents all non-oral use while providing an analgesic profile similar to oxycodone. The platform is tamper-resistant because it is exclusively activated by Trypsin in the gut. When this Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP™) platform is combined with Ensysce’s Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR™) platform, another layer of protection is added where the release actually shuts down when too many pills are swallowed, preventing abuse and overdose.
The FDA too has recognized the importance of next generation science and has given Ensysce “fast track” designation on the way to delivering their formulations to the market.
Says Kirkpatrick, “Opioids 4.0 may answer the question ‘what’s next?’" This next generation marks the beginning of a completely new paradigm based on novel chemistry. Imagine a society managing severe pain with less fear of abuse or overdose. We may be on our way.”
