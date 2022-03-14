The FDA has identified this as a Class I recall, the most serious type of recall. Use of these devices may cause serious injuries or death.

Recalled Product

Product Names: COVID-19 Antigen Test (Saliva) COVID-19 Antigen Test (Nasal) COVID-19 IgG/IgM Antibody Test

Product Codes:

Distribution Dates: June 1, 2020 to July 21, 2021

Devices Recalled in the U.S.: 164,250

Date Initiated by Firm: January 13, 2022

Device Use

The LuSys Laboratories COVID-19 Antigen Test uses a nasal swab, or a saliva (spit) sample intended to detect proteins, called antigens, on the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The LuSys Laboratories COVID-19 IgG/IgM Antibody Test uses serum, plasma, or blood samples to look for antibodies produced by a person's immune system in response to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, suggesting a recent or previous infection. Antibody tests should not be used to diagnose or exclude an active COVID-19 infection.

The LuSys Laboratories COVID-19 Antigen Tests (Nasal/Saliva) and COVID-19 IgG/IgM Antibody Tests may also be sold under the company names Luscient Diagnostics, Vivera Pharmaceuticals, or with the trade name EagleDx.

Reason for Recall

LuSys Laboratories is recalling these tests because they do not have an Emergency Use Authorization, 510(k), or PMA and therefore cannot be legally marketed and distributed in the United States. In addition, LuSys Laboratories did not provide appropriate validation data to show that the tests can perform accurately. This means there is a risk of potential false negative, false positive, and misinterpretation of results from these tests.

LuSys Laboratories has received no complaints or reports of injuries, deaths, or adverse events.

Who May be Affected

People who were tested for SARS-CoV-2 using LuSys Laboratories COVID-19 Antigen Test

Health care providers and other organizations who used the LuSys Laboratories COVID-19 Antigen Test

What to Do

On January 13, 2022, and January 24, 2022, LuSys Laboratories sent Urgent Medical Device Recall letters to device customers, distributors, and other U.S. consignees requesting them to take the following actions:

Immediately stop using these tests

If the tests were distributed to third parties, immediately provide all consignees with a copy of this recall notification.

Discard, destroy, or return all COVID-19 tests manufactured or distributed by LuSys Laboratories, Inc., a.k.a. Luscient Diagnostics LLC;

Contact Information

Customers in the U.S. with questions about this recall should contact LuSys Laboratories by phone at 858-733-2128 or email at onestep@lusyslab.com.

Additional Resources:

How do I report a problem?

Health care professionals and consumers may report adverse reactions or quality problems they experienced using these devices to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program using an online form, regular mail, or FAX.