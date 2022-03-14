-Old State House Coffee-Hour Lecture Series to take place in April 2022-

(DOVER, Del. — March 14, 2022) — Beginning on April 7 and continuing each Thursday in April 2022, the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Old State House, located at 25 The Green in Dover, Delaware, will present four free programs as part of its seventh annual Coffee-Hour Lecture Series. This year’s series is entitled “The War of 1812: Over Two Centuries Later.”

American flag from the time of the War of 1812

The series is designed to provide stimulating programming for audiences who have just left work for the day. Programs will take place between 5 and 6:15 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public with complimentary coffee and cookies available for those in attendance. For additional information, call 302-744-5054 or mailto:OSHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Descriptions of the four programs are as follows:

Thursday, April 7, 2022 “African Americans Play a Vital Role in the War of 1812.” Due to slavery in the United States, Black Americans often chose different sides in the War of 1812. In this lecture, historic-site interpreter Tom Pulmano discusses the role played by African Americans in both the American and British war efforts.

Thursday, April 14, 2022 “Reminiscences of the Life and Times of Dr. James Tilton.” Lecture by historic-site interpreter Steven Mumford exploring the life and long medical career of Delawarean Dr. James Tilton who served as United States surgeon general during the War of 1812.

Thursday, April 21, 2022 “The Federalist Views of James A. Bayard.” Living-history theatrical performance in which lead historic-site interpreter Gavin Malone portrays Delaware’s James A. Bayard, a prominent member of the Federalist Party and one of the leading voices opposing the war, as he prepares to leave for treaty negotiations with Great Britain.

Thursday, April 28, 2022 “Stories of the Dauntless Women of the War of 1812.” Lecture by historic-site interpreter Susan Emory exploring the brave women from America, England and Canada who played important roles in the war effort.

The Old State House

Completed in 1791, The Old State House is one of the earliest state-house buildings in the United States, serving as the home of Delaware’s legislature until 1933 when the General Assembly moved to larger quarters in Legislative Hall. The venerable structure now appears as it would have in the late 1700s during the United States’ critical early years as a nation. It features a courtroom, governor’s and county offices and chambers for the state’s Senate and House of Representatives. The building is situated on Dover’s historic Green, a public area designated by William Penn in 1683. The Green is a partner site of the First State National Historical Park.

The Old State House is administered by the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, an agency of the State of Delaware. The division enhances Delaware’s quality of life by preserving the state’s unique historical heritage, fostering community stability and economic vitality and providing educational programs and assistance to the general public on Delaware history. The division’s diverse array of services includes operation of five museums which are accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, administration of the State Historic Preservation Office, conservation of the state’s archaeological and historic-objects collections, operation of a conference center and management of historic properties across the state. Primary funding for division programs and services is provided by annual appropriations from the Delaware General Assembly and grants from the National Park Service, Department of the Interior, a federal agency. However, the contents and opinions expressed in the division’s programs and services do not necessarily reflect the views and policies of the Department of the Interior.

Contact: Jim Yurasek Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs Phone: 302-577-5170 E-mail: Jim.Yurasek@delaware.gov Web: http://history.delaware.gov