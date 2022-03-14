RECORD EXPORTs FOR PROVOLONE VALPADANA PDO, + 50% IN AUSTRALIA

President Libero Stradiotti Provolone Valpadana PDO

The famous cheese is increasingly loved around the world and in 2021 it reached + 20% of global exports.

CREMONA, ITALIA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Provolone Valpadana Protection Consortium has released 2021 export data, and it’s been a real golden year for this European cheese which gained + 20% compared to 2020. And Australia is an increasingly interesting and "heavy" market in percentage terms, among the top 5 in the world (the second non-EU market), with over 50% more Protected Designation of Origin product sold in 2021.

"Among the reasons behind this exploit there is certainly the promotional campaign Born to be Authentic, Provolone Valpadana, a PDO cheese from Europe, a project promoted by the Consorzio Tutela Provolone Valpadana and supported by the European Union with the aim of increasing the level of recognizability of European quality brands and to increase the consumer’s perception of value - explains the President of the Consortium, Libero Stradiotti -. The project, which will continue for the next 2 years, is dedicated specifically to Australia, a market with great potential, which pays ever increasing attention to the authenticity and quality of food products, as can be seen from the data showing an increase of more than 50% for exports that include Provolone Valpadana PDO in this product class. The project is aimed at reaching both operators (chefs in particular) and consumers (especially millennials), as well as journalists and influencers. Numerous activities have been planned both online and offline, particularly in the Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane areas”.

These are also the geographical areas in which the highest levels of consumption are already evident, and the project’s promotional activities will mainly be concentrated here. After the logistical difficulties related to the pandemic, in 2022 numerous face-to-face events and activities will be planned, in support of the intense digital activity, thanks to the website www.borntobeauthentic.eu and dedicated social networks

• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Borntobeauthenticeu-109090364901590

• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/borntobeauthenticeu/