Philippines-based Marikina Memory and Aging Project begins work with the Global Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative
Participating in the DAC platform addresses an important research element in our shared goal of defeating Alzheimer’s Disease – the need for data from low-middle-income countries (LMIC).”GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative (DAC) announced Marikina Memory and Aging Project (Marikina, Philippines) is working with the DAC Global Cohort Development program, a groundbreaking data platform to accelerate the discovery, assessment, and delivery of precision interventions for Alzheimer’s Disease.
— Dr. Jacqueline Dominguez, PI, Marikina Memory and Aging Project
The DAC Global Cohort Development (GCD) platform will help drive scientific discovery by providing researchers access to an extensive, truly international platform populated with brain related health data from broad and diverse populations. It will support AI and machine learning with organized and aggregated data collected from digital devices through research labs, hospitals and even people’s own smartphones. This data resource will help determine the causes, predispositions, and habits for people who develop Alzheimer’s Disease. It may also inform drug discovery and clinical care at a more rapid pace.
The Marikina Memory and Aging Project is looking for dementia prevalence and associated risk factors through collecting clinical and cognitive data from a randomly selected group of Filipino citizens 60 years and older.
“We are excited to be DAC Global Cohort,” said Dr. Jacqueline Dominguez, PI, Marikina Memory and Aging Project, Executive Director, Institute for Dementia Care Asia and Head of the Memory Center at St. Luke’s Institute for Neurosciences. “Participating in the DAC platform addresses an important research element in our shared goal of defeating Alzheimer’s Disease – the need for data from low-middle-income countries (LMIC).”
“Collaboration and inclusion are essential elements for defeating Alzheimer’s Disease,” said Dr. Rhoda Au, Director of the Global Cohort Development at DAC. “Working in silos with limited representation of participants from across the world is not producing results, either comprehensively enough or fast enough. Past studies have skewed results because of the exclusion of low- and middle- income resourced areas and/or countries. We believe the important work and scientific data from the Marikina Memory and Aging Project, based in the Philippines, will further advance our understanding of Alzheimer’s disease.”
Participation
The Global Cohort Development combines the best of science – collaboration, creative thinking, and discovery. Other interested researchers with cohorts that share these objectives are encouraged to apply. Because of the synergistic nature of this work, cohorts with limited resources are put on similar footing with the large research organizations. Supporters are finding this program a cost-effective way to influence the big, new ideas necessary to stem the tide of AD.
About the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative
Initiated in Davos, Switzerland, during the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in 2020, The Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative is a public-private partnership committed to aligning stakeholders with a new vision for our collective global response against the challenges Alzheimer’s presents to patients, caregivers, and healthcare infrastructures. Led by The World Economic Forum (WEF) and The Global CEO Initiative on Alzheimer’s Disease (CEOi) and fueled by a mission of service to the 150 million families and half a billion people inevitably impacted by this disease by 2050, DAC is a collaborative for the benefit of all people, in all places.
Pat Arcand
Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative
+1 617-251-7778
email us here