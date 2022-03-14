Industrial Robots Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Trends, Insights, and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Industrial Robots for Multiple Uses - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



Industrial Robots Market Size

In 2021, the global industrial robot market decreased by -X% to $X, falling for the second year in a row after three years of growth. The market value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern remained consistent, with somewhat noticeable fluctuations in certain years. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2018 when the market value increased by X% year-to-year. As a result, consumption reached the peak level of $X. from 2019 to 2021, the growth of the global market remained at a somewhat lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

Industrial Robots Production

In value terms, industrial robot production reduced to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. Over the period under review, production recorded a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 when the production volume increased by X% against the previous year. Global production peaked at $X in 2019, and then reduced in the following year. REQUEST FREE DATA

Production by Country

The countries with the highest volumes of industrial robot production in 2021 were China (X units), Japan (X units) and Germany (X units), with a combined X% share of global production. REQUEST FREE DATA

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of industrial robot production, amongst the leading producing countries, was attained by China, while industrial robot production for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Industrial Robots Exports

Exports

In 2021, global industrial robot exports surged to X units, with an increase of X% on 2019 figures. Over the period under review, exports posted buoyant growth. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 when exports increased by X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global exports reached the maximum in 2021 and are likely to continue growth in years to come.

In value terms, industrial robot exports totaled $X in 2021. In general, exports showed resilient growth. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 when exports increased by X% y-o-y. Global exports peaked at $X in 2017; however, from 2018 to 2021, exports remained at a lower figure.

Exports by Country

In 2021, China (X units), distantly followed by Japan (X units) and Germany (X units) were the main exporters of industrial robots for multiple uses, together constituting X% of total exports. Italy (X units), Singapore (X units), France (X units), Sweden (X units), Denmark (X units), Austria (X units) and the U.S. (X units) held a relatively small share of total exports.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of shipments, amongst the main exporting countries, was attained by China, while exports for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, Japan ($X) remains the largest industrial robot supplier worldwide, comprising X% of global exports. The second position in the ranking was taken by Germany ($X), with a X% share of global exports. It was followed by Italy, with a X% share.

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual rate of growth in terms of value in Japan totaled +X%. The remaining exporting countries recorded the following average annual rates of exports growth: Germany (+X% per year) and Italy (+X% per year).

Export Prices by Country

The average industrial robot export price stood at $X per unit in 2021, declining by -X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, the export price saw a pronounced reduction. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 an increase of X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, average export prices hit record highs at $X per unit in 2009; however, from 2010 to 2021, export prices stood at a somewhat lower figure.

There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was the U.S. ($X per unit), while China ($X per unit) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Denmark, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Industrial Robots Imports

Imports

In 2021, purchases abroad of industrial robots for multiple uses was finally on the rise to reach X units for the first time since 2017, thus ending a two-year declining trend. Overall, imports posted a buoyant expansion. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2010 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global imports reached the maximum in 2021 and are likely to continue growth in the immediate term.

In value terms, industrial robot imports dropped modestly to $X in 2021. Over the period under review, imports enjoyed prominent growth. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Global imports peaked at $X in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, imports stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Imports by Country

In 2021, the U.S. (X units), distantly followed by China (X units), Germany (X units) and Hong Kong SAR (X units) represented the main importers of industrial robots for multiple uses, together achieving X% of total imports. The following importers - South Korea (X units), Italy (X units), France (X units), India (X units), Singapore (X units), Mexico (X units), Spain (X units), Taiwan (Chinese) (X units) and the Czech Republic (X units) - together shaped X% of total imports.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of purchases, amongst the leading importing countries, was attained by the U.S., while imports for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, China ($X) constitutes the largest market for imported industrial robots for multiple uses worldwide, comprising X% of global imports. The U.S. ($X), with a X% share of global imports, became the second country in the ranking. It was followed by Germany, with a X% share.

In China, industrial robot imports expanded at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007-2021. The remaining importing countries recorded the following average annual rates of imports growth: the U.S. (+X% per year) and Germany (+X% per year).

Import Prices by Country

The average industrial robot import price stood at $X per unit in 2021, declining by -X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, the import price saw a slight slump. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2008 an increase of X% year-to-year. Global import price peaked at $X per unit in 2009; however, from 2010 to 2021, import prices failed to regain the momentum.

There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was China ($X per unit), while Hong Kong SAR ($X per unit) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Singapore, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Product Coverage

Industrial robots for multiple uses, excluding robots designed to perform a specific function (e.g. lifting, handling, loading or unloading).

Companies Mentioned in the Report

ABB, Fanuc, Kuka, Yaskawa, Comau, Epson, Kawasaki, Mitsubishi, Stäubli, Universal Robots, Nachi-Fujikoshi, Denso Robotics, Foxconn, Comau, Omron Adept, Rethink Robotics, Siasun, HRG, Doosan Robotics, Techman Robot, Hanwha Techwin, Hyundai Robotics, Bosch, Kawada, TAL Brabo, Toshiba Robotics, ST Robotics, Delta Electronics, Kinova Robotics, Franka, Mecademic

