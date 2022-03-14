Nearly 2/5th of Biomarkers Demand to be created by Safety Biomarkers, Fact.MR

Biomarkers Market Analysis by Disease Type (Cardiovascular Diseases, Cancer, Neurological Diseases, Immunological Diseases), by Type (Safety, Efficacy, Validation Biomarkers), by Application & by Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The biomarkers market revenues were estimated at US$ 59.1 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach US$ 278 Bn.



Safety Biomarkers held a market share of nearly 38% and this trend is likely to be continued due to the predicted CAGR of 15.9% in the next ten years. Market growth is expected to be fueled by the growing demand for Safety Biomarkers owing to its demand being driven by high awareness of regular health checks, low usage of medicines, and an increasing population at high risk of developing various diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular and kidney ailments.

Biomarkers Market Report Scope

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2032 Historical Data Available for 2017-2021 Market Analysis US$ Bn for Value Key Regions Covered • North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia

• Oceania

• MEA Key Market Segments Covered • Disease

• Application

• Region Key Companies Profiled • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Epigenetics AG

• General Electric

• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Qiagen

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global biomarkers market is expected to reach a market size of US$ 278 Bn by 2032.

In 2022, North America to contribute more than 30% market revenue.

Safety Biomarkers demand accounted for 38% of the market revenue in 2022

Cancer detection show the highest potential for growth in the disease type segment. It is expected to grow at a rate of about 17.1% from 2022- 2032.

U.S., the key market is expected to hold the prominent market share and grow at a CAGR of 16.7% during 2022 - 2032.





Competitive Landscape

A number of regional and global players operate in this market. These companies compete based on the innovation of their products, their quality, their brand reputation, and their market presence in order to sell their products through various industries. A variety of strategies are being employed by companies to remain competitive.

In May 2021, the Cerascreen KRAS RGQ PCR kit, the first FDA-approved diagnostic tissue sample to identify KRAS G12C mutations in QIAGEN NV NSCLC tumors and expand precision medical options for lung cancer, was launched.

In April 2021, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. Introduced two cardiac biomarker tests, the sensitive cardiac troponin T (cTnThs) and the N-terminal pro-brain natriuretic peptide test (NTproBNP). These gold standard biomarkers support the management of cardiovascular disease and may help physicians diagnose heart attacks and better manage heart failure.

In July 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific signed a contract with to expand the use of the targeted Oncomin-Dx test in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and accelerate local biomarker testing.

In January 2020, Merck KGaA opened a non-profit high-tech capacity development center in Chandigarh, India, in collaboration with the Institute for Microbial Technology (CSIRIMTECH) of the Scientific and Industrial Research Council. The center is has single-molecule biomarker detection, genome editing, and other technologies to help onsite students gain life science skills.

The impact of COVID-19 on Biomarkers was not much seen in biomarkers market. Despite the heavy blows to almost all the industries, the Biomarkers industry generated a revenue of US$ 59 Bn in 2021 and continued to grow positively at a rate of 14% over the last year. The reason for the growth of the industry during the pandemic may be credited to the growing health concern of the customers during the pandemic.

Market Segments Covered in Biomarkers Industry Analysis

By Disease Type : Cardiovascular Diseases Cancer Neurological Diseases Immunological Diseases Other Disease Types

By Type : Safety Efficacy Validation

By Application : Diagnostics Drug Discovery & Development Personalized Medicines Other Applications





Revenue of Biomarkers from 2017 to 2021 Compared to Demand Outlook for 2022 to 2032

The constant surge in urbanization is propelling the demand for various commodities which is consequently driving the need for logistics. Owing to this, Biomarkers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% over the coming 10 years.

The Biomarkers market reached a valuation of US$ 59.1 Bn in 2021. Fact.MR estimates that Biomarkers revenue will grow 4.1X from 2022 to 2032, reaching nearly US$ 278 Bn in 2032.

Safety Biomarkers are held the largest share in the market of 38%.

Japan is expected to be the fastest growing market for Biomarkers, with a CAGR of 17.2%.

Cancer detection show the highest potential for growth in the Biomarkers industry in the disease type segment. It is expected to grow at a rate of about 17.1% during the next ten years.

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the biomarkers market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Type (Safety, Efficacy, Validation), by Disease Type (Cardiovascular Diseases, Cancer, Neurological Diseases, Immunological Diseases, Other Disease Types), by Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery & Development, Personalized Medicines, Other Applications) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

About the Healthcare Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned Healthcare team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analyzed the chemicals industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

For more information, refer to our market research report or contact the PR author.

