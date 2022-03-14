Military Smart Weapons Market Worth US$39,015 Million by 2031: Visiongain Research Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on the Global Military Smart Weapons Market Report Forecast up to 2021-2031. Forecasts by Platform (Land-Based, Airborne, Naval), by Type (Radar-Guided, GPS/INS-Guided, Infrared-Guided, Laser-Guided, Other-Guided). PLUS, Profiles of Leading Weapon Contract Manufacturing Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS, COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

Global military smart weapons market was valued at US$22,052 million in 2020 and is projected to reach at a market value of US$39,015 million by 2031. Owing to availability of upgrade kits for conventional weapons, increase in investment in advanced missiles defense systems and interceptor missiles, and increase in demand for miniaturized precision guided weapons.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/military-smart-weapons-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

COVID-19 Impact on Military Smart Weapons Market

Due to the adverse impact of COVID-19 on defense budget that is allocated for procuring advanced military weapons, equipment, and systems, YoY revenue is estimated to decline sharply in the year 2023. However, with reduction in spread of COVID-19 owing to rising awareness concerning health is likely to encourage governments across the globe to re-shift their spending from public health to defense budget. This, in turn, is projected to fuel growth of the military smart weapon market 2025 onward.

Market Drivers

Availability of Upgrade Kits for Modernizing Existing Weapons and Military Vehicles

In recent past, major players in the military smart weapon market has introduced upgrade kits for conventional weapons and missiles. This is helping defense organizations to optimize-cost and upgrade & equip their conventional weapons and missiles with smart and precision strike capabilities.

Investment in Advanced Missile Defense Systems and Interceptor Missiles will be a Major Source of Growth

Considering that firepower is a requirement for any nation's military arsenal, it is not surprising that many nations within the International System, have developed some degree of military capability relating to smart weapons.

Increasing Demand for Greater Precision to Alleviate Collateral Damage

While collateral damage has always posed a considerable obstacle for military strategists to overcome. Its associated costs have never been as high as they are now. In an age of instantaneous global communication, evidence of collateral damage can be used by an adversary to either mobilize public opinion against one's military decision-makers of to recruit members to their cause.

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/military-smart-weapons-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

Market Opportunities

Increasing Research and Development Activities

Significant increase in the budget allocation for defense R&D has increased the share of investment on development of advanced weapons undertaken by universities and organization to come up with next generation warfare equipment. This is presenting opportunities to major players operating in the industry.

Growing Demand for Smart Weapons across Emerging Countries

Geopolitical conflict in Asia Pacific is greater than the rest of world combined owing to presence of superpower and dispute between neighboring countries. For instance, historical conflict between China and Japan, dispute between India and Pakistan, and latest war situation across border of India and China are few of the examples. With ongoing technological advancements in warfare technologies and adoption of next generation weapons in China, the face of warfare is changing across emerging nations in Asia Pacific.

How will this Report benefit you?

Visiongain's 380+ page report provides 236 tables and 262+ charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global military smart weapons market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for military smart weapons. Get the financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including platform and type and capture higher market share. We believe that high opportunity remains in this fast-growing military smart weapons market . See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report would help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximize the productivity of the company.

Competitive Landscape

Major players profiled on the market includes BAE Systems, Boeing, General Dynamics Corporation, Kongsberg Gruppen, L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, MBDA, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Orbital ATK, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Raytheon, Rheinmetall Ag, Textron Inc, Thales Group. Prominent players in the market are inclined towards offering the most cutting-edge weapon system technology to end users that can adapt to different levels of conflict, including local coastguard operations, peacekeeping missions, and military operations. For instance:

In March 2021, General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems (OTS) signed a partnership agreement with Dynamit Nobel Defense GmbH (DND) to develop and provide advanced weapons for warfighters to enhance their capabilities during war.

In February 2021, Thales received a contract from Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) and Rheinmetall Landsystems (RLS) to supply and integrate the PROTECTOR RS4 Remote Weapon Station (RWS) and the Acusonic(R) Shot Detection system in the British Army's new Boxer, 8×8, armoured vehicle.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com

Information found nowhere else

with our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Military Smart Weapons Market and leading companies . You will find data, trends and predictions.

Find more research reports on the Military Weapons Market , please click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: catherine.walker@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports means that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

Contact:

Catherine Walker

PR at Visiongain Inc.

Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100

USA Tel: + 1 718 682 4567

EU Tel: + 353 1 695 0006

Toll Free: 00-1-646-396-5129

Email: catherine.walker@visiongain.com

Web: https://www.visiongain.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

-

SOURCE Visiongain Limited.