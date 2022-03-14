In Patient Safety Awareness Week, Pulse CPSEA Launches 2022 TakeCHARGE Campaign with Virtual Symposium
Now more than ever . . . it’s important that we all take responsibility and do what we can to avoid negative outcomes from our medical care.”WANTAGH, NY, US, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulse Center for Patient Safety Education & Advocacy will mark Patient Safety Awareness Week and kick off the 2022 season of the TakeCHARGE Campaign (https://takecharge.care) on March 18th-19th with a virtual symposium themed “Communication is Key”.
The dates were chosen to mark the close of the 20th annual Patient Safety Awareness Week (http://www.ihi.org/Engage/Initiatives/Patient-Safety-Awareness-Week/Pages/default.aspx).
The virtual symposium features an expert lineup of speakers and is sponsored by healthcare leaders such as Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and the Institute for Health Care Improvement (IHI). Other sponsors include Hofstra University and Greater National Advocates.
Greater National Advocates (https://www.gnanow.org/) president and founder L. Bradley Schwartz says, “Greater National Advocates is a proud sponsor of this year's symposium because we believe in the Pulse mission and the TakeCHARGE campaign. We also believe it's important for advocates, patients, loved ones, clinicians, and caregivers to work together, share experiences, and improve their ability to help others when they need it most.”
Pulse president Ilene Corina, a veteran of the patient safety movement, adds, “Now more than ever, with many health care systems and providers stressed to the breaking point by Covid-19, it’s important that we all take responsibility and do what we can — which turns out to be quite a lot — to avoid negative outcomes from our medical care. This symposium is an important opportunity to share the knowledge and experiences of leading figures in the field, and of people like you.”
The TakeCHARGE Campaign, now entering its third year, encourages everyone to take “5 Steps to Safer Health Care”. From small beginnings at Pulse, TakeCHARGE has grown into an online movement promoted by partner groups from coast to coast.
The symposium offers up to 10 continuing education (CE) units for professional accreditation.
For the full agenda, visit https://www.gnanow.org/blog/What-TakeCHARGE-2022-Means-For-Patient-Advocates
The details:
What: TakeCHARGE: 5 Steps to Safer Healthcare — Communication is Key” Patient Safety Symposium
When: March 18-19, 2022
Open to: all
Cost: $55 without CE credits, $175 with CEs
Register here: https://pulsecenterforpatientsafety.org/2022-Symposium
Pulse Center for Patient Safety Education & Advocacy: https://pulsecenterforpatientsafety.org
The TakeCHARGE Campaign: 5 Steps to Safer Health Care: https://takecharge.care
To know more, contact Ilene Corina at (516) 579-4711 or icorina@pulsecenterforpatientsafety.org
Pulse Center for Patient Safety Education & Advocacy is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness about patient safety through advocacy education & support.
