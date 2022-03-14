ONE PILL CAN KILL: AG Moody Issues Dire Warning Following Fentanyl Overdoses of West Point Cadets on Spring Break in Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Just days after Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a warning to spring breakers about the dangers of drug use, several students on spring break in Florida—including West Point cadets—overdosed after reportedly using cocaine laced with fentanyl. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid more potent than heroin. Just two milligrams of the substance can kill an adult. As the spring break season continues in Florida, Attorney General Moody is pleading with students to avoid illicit drugs and never mix any drugs or medication with alcohol. Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Fentanyl is a deadly synthetic opioid 50 times more potent than heroin. It is being mixed with cocaine, methamphetamine and even pressed into pill form before being sold to unsuspecting users. Last week, I warned spring breakers about the dangers of using illicit drugs. Just two days later, six spring breakers were rushed to the hospital after reportedly coming into contact with cocaine mixed with fentanyl. Two milligrams of fentanyl is enough to kill a full-grown adult, so please, never use illicit drugs because just one pill can kill.” According to news reports, six spring breakers—including West Point cadets—were rushed to the hospital after either using or coming in to contact with cocaine laced with fentanyl. Fentanyl is so potent that it can cause medical problems simply by coming in contact with a person’s skin. Often, users have no idea that fentanyl is in other drugs until it is too late. The Drug Enforcement Administration reports a recent surge in seizures of counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl. Attorney General Moody warned that taking just one of these pills can kill. To view the warning and video message, click here.The nation is in the midst of a deadly opioid crisis claiming 21 lives a day in Florida. The crisis is being accelerated by enormous quantities of fentanyl pouring across the U.S. southwest border, as drug cartels take advantage of weak illegal immigration policies. According to drug seizure statistics published by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the amount of fentanyl seized at the southwest border increased 53% during the first 10 months of President Joe Biden’s administration compared to the same time period in 2020—representing enough fentanyl to kill the entire U.S. population six times over. On the anniversary of Biden’s first year in office, Attorney General Moody demanded that the president take swift action to stop the influx of fentanyl. For more on the call to action, click here. Attorney General Moody also joined attorneys general from across the country calling on U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to take a tougher stance on stopping the influx of fentanyl from China and Mexico. To view the multistate letter, click here. To better equip law enforcement and prosecutors in the fight to end the opioid crisis, Attorney General Moody called on the U.S. Congress to pass the Federal Initiative to Guarantee Health by Targeting Fentanyl Act. The FIGHT Fentanyl Act would permanently classify fentanyl as a Schedule I substance. To view the request to Congress, click here. With spring break underway and millions flocking to Florida to enjoy some time away from school, parents should talk to their children about the dangers of using any illicit drug. Parents should consider the following safety tips:
Talk to your child about the dangers of drug use and how just one pill can kill;
Develop and agree to a plan with your child;
Stay in regular communication during the trip;
Know the vacation destination—encourage places closer to home;
Remind your children of helpful safety guidelines; and
Watch the news to keep an eye on travel advisories and warnings.
Attorney General Moody developed the Dose of Reality Florida website as a one-stop resource for Floridians to learn about the dangers of opioid misuse, how to receive support for addiction and where to drop off unused prescription drugs. To learn more about Dose of Reality Florida, click here.
