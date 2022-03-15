We Are Innovation Launches with Its Visionary Goal of Creating Europe 3.0
The future-focused network champions innovative problem solving by cutting regulation and giving new ideas a space to flourish
Political lobbies emerge from those wanting to protect the past or the present. No lobbies emerge from those who will create the new products, technologies and jobs–-for they are part of what is not.”TALLINN, ESTONIA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Any entrepreneur or creator who has tried to launch an innovative idea or system knows how difficult it can be to navigate the red tape of overregulation. Good ideas that solve complex problems often never see the light of day, stifling human creativity and creative problem-solving.
Now, one newly launched network, We Are Innovation, aims to fight back against overregulation across Europe by empowering bold new ideas to take shape through envisioning Europe 3.0.
We Are Innovation is the sister organization of Somos Innovación, an alliance of more than 30 think tanks and NGOs based in Latin America and Europe. The network's founding team argues that often regulation can be the killer of innovative startups and that people in the marketplace, not governments, should decide which projects succeed and which fail.
The group also believes that unless there is an extraordinary reason why a business model, product, or service should be banned, then it should be allowed to exist and not stopped from going to market simply because of red tape.
The network leaders are taking a multifaceted approach to championing innovation through its activities. They include organizing events across the continent; producing studies and indexes on issues such as technology and digitalization; publishing op-eds and maintaining an open channel of communication with decision-makers, MPs, MEPs and public officials to talk about benefits of innovation and dangers of overregulation.
Fueled by these activities, We Are Innovation advocates for permissionless innovation across Europe. By debureaucratizing, governments can be true champions of innovation and human ingenuity as ways to solve problems both big and small. The group also argues that when regulation is necessary, it should be smart regulation that only exists to safeguard the population, not stifle creativity and innovation.
"Political lobbies emerge from those wanting to protect the past or the present. No lobbies emerge from those who will create the new products, technologies and jobs–-for they are part of what is not," said Federico N. Fernández, CEO of We Are Innovation. "We Are Innovation is a global movement that is here to change that, ensuring that human creativity and innovation can thrive."
To learn more about We Are Innovation, visit https://weareinnovation.eu/.
About We Are Innovation
We Are Innovation is a network formed by a group of individuals and institutions that believe innovative solutions are how people get involved in solving problems. With more than 30 think tanks and NGOs based in Europe and Latin America, We Are Innovation is the voice of a vibrant civil society that wants to progress through innovation, the adoption of new technologies and human creativity. Visit https://weareinnovation.eu/ to learn more.
Diego Roldán
We Are Innovation
