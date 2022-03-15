ReinerStop Show Time Offers Free Viewing for Early Subscribers of Cactus Reining Classic and Run For A Million Qualifier
Show Time goes beyond commentary to build comprehensive understanding of reining with dynamic visual graphics paired with play-by-play maneuver breakdowns.SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Not only is ReinerStop Show Time expanding to include the Cactus Reining Classic Open Derby and The Run for A Million qualifier, they are doubling down on their mission to elevate the industry through access to valuable educational resources. For the first time, ReinerStop Show Time will be free to viewers who register prior to the start of the event. Subscribers registering after the event begins can enjoy the Show Time experience for only $10.
Chelsea Sutton, ReinerStop partner and Show Time co-host explains, “What we created with the Show Time production is unlike any other digital coverage of reining. People haven't seen this before, so they don't know what they're missing! We worked as quickly as possible to make it free so that the masses could access judges' insights and enjoy watching reining in new ways. The big vision: get this into households that have never heard about reining and inspire them to get started. Our sponsors are making that dream a reality.”
Sheley Brien, ReinerStop Show Time co-host, knows these events “will bring the fiercest competition from across the country and provide excellent educational opportunities for any level of rider. Thanks to partnerships with forward thinking teams like Brumley Management Group, LLC, ReinerStop can offer the added value of third party, no BS, educational commentary to the equine community, especially those interested in the sport of reining.”
The excitement is building as the Cactus Classic hits record numbers of entries and stalls. With added money in aged events topping $170,000, they are attracting entries from as far away as Europe for the Run For A Million qualifier.
“The Cactus Classic brings more benefits to the industry than ever before. ReinerStop coverage means fans who are interested in reining and the Run for a Million but may not be able to be here now have an opportunity to interact with the event. We couldn’t do that without ReinerStop.” - Amanda Brumley, Brumley Management Group
What is so great about Show Time? We’ve all watched a run, cheered like crazy, and waited excitedly for the score to be announced only to be disappointed and puzzled by the “too low” score. Show Time provides answers to scoring questions by covering some of the industry’s premier events. And not just coverage with commentary, but coverage with a “Super Bowl” feel: graphic overlays, play-by-play explanations by NRHA Judges Brian Dygert & Jody Brainard, and viewer questions answered during the livestream broadcast. Then ReinerStop takes it one step further by providing continued access to the Show Time episode so subscribers can watch at their convenience as many times as they want.
Tickets for the Cactus Reining Classic Show Time episode will be available March 16 at www.ReinerStop.com.
Founded in 2012, ReinerStop is an online resource that uses the sport of reining to connect horse enthusiasts to the equine industry. ReinerStop believes horses change lives and aims to remove barriers that discourage people from easily accessing horses and industry information. People at all levels are invited to join the conversation as education and entertainment are combined through interviews with industry experts and coverage of premier events. Connect with ReinerStop at www.ReinerStop.com or on Facebook or Instagram.
Please direct all media inquiries to:
Chelsea Sutton
ReinerStop
252-717-9919
chelsea@reinerstop.com