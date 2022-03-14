Oats Market Report 2022: Size, Prices, and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Oats - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



Oats Market Size

The global oats market totaled $X in 2021, growing by X% against the previous year. Overall, consumption, however, recorded a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2011 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, the global market reached the peak level at $X in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2021, consumption stood at a somewhat lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

Oats Production

In value terms, oats production expanded sharply to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. Over the period under review, production, however, continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global production hit record highs at $X in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2021, production remained at a lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

The countries with the highest volumes of oats production in 2021 were Canada (X tonnes), Russia (X tonnes) and Poland (X tonnes), with a combined X% share of global production. Spain, Finland, Australia, the UK, the U.S., Brazil, Sweden, Germany, Argentina and China lagged somewhat behind, together accounting for a further X 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of oats production, amongst the key producing countries, was attained by Brazil, while oats production for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth. REQUEST FREE DATA

In 2021, the global average yield of oats rose to X tonnes per ha, picking up by X% against 2019. Overall, the yield continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2013 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, the average oats yield hit record highs in 2021 and is expected to retain growth in the immediate term. Despite the increased use of modern agricultural techniques and methods, future yield figures may still be impacted by adverse weather conditions.

In 2021, the total area harvested in terms of oats production worldwide expanded slightly to X ha, with an increase of X% compared with the previous year's figure. In general, the harvested area, however, saw a slight contraction. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2011 when the harvested area increased by X% against the previous year. The global harvested area peaked at X ha in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2021, the harvested area remained at a lower figure.

Production By Country

The countries with the highest volumes of oats production in 2021 were Canada (X tonnes), Russia (X tonnes) and Poland (X tonnes), with a combined X% share of global production. These countries were followed by Spain, Finland, Australia, the UK, the U.S., Brazil, Sweden, Germany, Argentina and China, which together accounted for a further X 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of oats production, amongst the main producing countries, was attained by Brazil, while oats production for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Oats Exports

Exports

In 2021, shipments abroad of oats increased by X% to X tonnes, rising for the third consecutive year after two years of decline. The total export volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern remained consistent, with somewhat noticeable fluctuations being observed throughout the analyzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2014 when exports increased by X% against the previous year. Global exports peaked in 2021 and are likely to see gradual growth in the immediate term.

In value terms, oats exports rose rapidly to $X in 2021. The total export value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global exports reached the maximum at $X in 2014; however, from 2015 to 2021, exports failed to regain the momentum.

Exports by Country

Canada was the largest exporting country with an export of about X tonnes, which reached X% of total exports. Finland (X tonnes) took a X% share (based on tonnes) of total exports, which put it in second place, followed by Sweden (X%). Poland (X tonnes), Latvia (X tonnes), Estonia (X tonnes), France (X tonnes), Lithuania (X tonnes) and the UK (X tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

Canada experienced a relatively flat trend pattern with regard to volume of exports of oats. At the same time, Estonia (+X%), Latvia (+X%), Lithuania (+X%), Poland (+X%), France (+X%), the UK (+X%), Sweden (+X%) and Finland (+X%) displayed positive paces of growth. Moreover, Estonia emerged as the fastest-growing exporter exported in the world, with a CAGR of +X% from 2007-2021. Poland (+X p.p.), Latvia (+X p.p.), Finland (+X p.p.), Estonia (+X p.p.) and Lithuania (+X p.p.) significantly strengthened its position in terms of the global exports, while Canada saw its share reduced by -X% from 2007 to 2021, respectively. The shares of the other countries remained relatively stable throughout the analyzed period.

In value terms, Canada ($X) remains the largest oats supplier worldwide, comprising X% of global exports. The second position in the ranking was taken by Finland ($X), with a X% share of global exports. It was followed by Sweden, with a X% share.

In Canada, oats exports expanded at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007-2021. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: Finland (+X% per year) and Sweden (+X% per year).

Export Prices by Country

The average oats export price stood at $X per tonne in 2021, shrinking by -X% against the previous year. In general, the export price, however, showed a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2008 when the average export price increased by X% against the previous year. As a result, export price reached the peak level of $X per tonne. from 2009 to 2021, the growth in terms of the average export prices failed to regain the momentum.

Average prices varied somewhat amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, major exporting countries recorded the following prices: in the UK ($X per tonne) and Lithuania ($X per tonne), while Latvia ($X per tonne) and Finland ($X per tonne) were amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the UK, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Oats Imports

Imports

In 2021, supplies from abroad of oats increased by X% to X tonnes, rising for the fourth consecutive year after two years of decline. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern remained relatively stable, with only minor fluctuations in certain years. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2014 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Global imports peaked in 2021 and are expected to retain growth in the immediate term.

In value terms, oats imports rose significantly to $X in 2021. The total import value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 when imports increased by X% year-to-year. As a result, imports attained the peak of $X. from 2009 to 2021, the growth of global imports remained at a somewhat lower figure.

Imports by Country

In 2021, the U.S. (X tonnes) represented the largest importer of oats, achieving X% of total imports. It was distantly followed by Germany (X tonnes), the Netherlands (X tonnes) and Mexico (X tonnes), together generating a X% share of total imports. The following importers - Belgium (X tonnes), China (X tonnes) and Spain (X tonnes) - together shaped X% of total imports.

From 2007 to 2021, average annual rates of growth with regard to oats imports into the U.S. stood at -X%. At the same time, China (+X%), the Netherlands (+X%), Germany (+X%), Belgium (+X%), Mexico (+X%) and Spain (+X%) displayed positive paces of growth. Moreover, China emerged as the fastest-growing importer imported in the world, with a CAGR of +X% from 2007-2021. Germany (+X p.p.), the Netherlands (+X p.p.), China (+X p.p.) and Belgium (+X p.p.) significantly strengthened its position in terms of the global imports, while the U.S. saw its share reduced by -X% from 2007 to 2021, respectively. The shares of the other countries remained relatively stable throughout the analyzed period.

In value terms, the U.S. ($X) constitutes the largest market for imported oats worldwide, comprising X% of global imports. Germany ($X), with a X% share of global imports, was the second in the ranking. It was followed by the Netherlands, with a X% share.

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual rate of growth in terms of value in the U.S. was relatively modest. The remaining importing countries recorded the following average annual rates of imports growth: Germany (+X% per year) and the Netherlands (+X% per year).

Import Prices by Country

The average oats import price stood at $X per tonne in 2021, reducing by -X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, the import price, however, continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 when the average import price increased by X% year-to-year. As a result, import price attained the peak level of $X per tonne. from 2009 to 2021, the growth in terms of the average import prices failed to regain the momentum.

Average prices varied somewhat amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, major importing countries recorded the following prices: in China ($X per tonne) and Spain ($X per tonne), while Mexico ($X per tonne) and the Netherlands ($X per tonne) were amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the U.S., while the other global leaders experienced a decline in the import price figures.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

For more information, please visit

Website https://www.indexbox.io

Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox



LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/

Product Coverage

Oats.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Viterra, Cargill, Bunge, Dreyfus, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Krasnodaragroalliance, TPK Varna, KWS, NB-Ukraine, August Agriholding, Granex LLP, Vneshtorg-Rus, MRT Seeds Ukraine, Dobrodiya Foods LLC, MTK Ltd, Alone Company, Palmel, Nadiya Ltd, Diet Prom LLC, Agros Grain Group, Gartner Ukraine Ltd, Ambientalia, Michiels Fabrieken

Sources

World - Oats - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

World - Cereals - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

EU - Oats - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

Northern America - Oats - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

Asia-Pacific - Oats - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

Contact Information Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor media@indexbox.io