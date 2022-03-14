2.5MW Containerized Hydrogen Generation System Contributes to Green Hydrogen

STOUGHTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydrogen is recognized as one of the most environmentally friendly and sustainable energy sources, widely used in industrial manufacturing, chemical engineering, and some emerging industries, such as fuel cells, transportation, and carbon free utility power. At present, a number of countries around the world have proposed carbon peak and carbon-neutral targets for climate protection, more than 15 countries have launched large-scale hydrogen programs and policies.

To meet the development and needs of the hydrogen energy era, the Angstrom Group has successfully developed the 2.5MW Containerized single-stack hydrogen production system, This system adopts advanced alkaline water electrolysis hydrogen production patented technology, the total footprint only occupies 2 of 40ft containers (1 40ft and 2 20ft), saving land resources, and the system can be modularized to 10MW/100MW or even larger module scales. The system comes with a 310SCFM hydrogen capacity, purity can reach 99.999% after purification, and the maximum output pressure is 230PSI. The entire system only takes about 2-3 weeks to be installed, which is 80% less than traditional hydrogen plants, much reducing the initial investment and labor cost. Moreover, the unique modular design with fully automatic control ensures lower energy consumption, optimized intelligence and integration, and higher safety factor compared with traditional hydrogen production equipment/system, also ensuring the products can work in a variety of harsh and unstable environments.

The successful development of the system is the result of the combination of the US leading both the technological progress and industrial development trend. It is also a breakthrough in promoting the development of the global hydrogen energy industry.

