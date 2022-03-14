BlueStar TeleHealth Receives Vizient Contract for Remote Patient Monitoring
We’re delighted and honored to work with Vizient, the nation’s largest group purchasing organization (GPO), to offer these value-added services to its members.”ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueStar Telehealth, a leader in remote patient monitoring (RPM) services, announced today that it has been awarded a contract for telehealth delivery services with Vizient, Inc., the largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company in the U.S.
The contract includes a BlueStar HIPPA-compliant tablet, clinician monitoring through RPM software to provide data flow from the in-home patient to BlueStar to the client clinical monitoring team and to the smart phones of the patient's family. The agreement with Vizient — whose members represent more than half of the hospitals and health systems in the U.S and serves 97 percent of all the academic medical centers — offers pre-negotiated pricing and terms for BlueStar’s full suite of services that allow its clients to outsource most of their RPM programs leading to faster launches and growth.
As a service-disabled veteran-owned business, BlueStar is a participant in Vizient’s Supplier Diversity Program, which supports its member hospitals in achieving supply chain diversity spend goals and funding compliance. Vizient believes increasing spend with certified minority-, woman-, veteran-, LGBT, and disability-business enterprises supports job creation and economic development in local communities resulting in a healthier patient population overall.
“BlueStar helps caregivers by providing the last mile of telehealth into the home,” said Robert Wray, CEO. “We’re delighted and honored to work with Vizient, the nation’s largest group purchasing organization (GPO), to offer these value-added services to its members.”
In business since 2013, BlueStar focuses on providing telehealth services to include hardware, software, nurse monitoring, tech support, and logistics, all to help caregivers treat chronic conditions like hypertension and diabetes.
Vizient’s diverse membership and customer base includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities,
community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers. Its membership represents more than $110 billion in annual purchasing volume.
About BlueStar TeleHealth:
BlueStar provides telehealth services to help clinical caregivers connect with their remote patients. In business since 2013, BlueStar now serves thousands of families across all 50 states. The business is Service-Disabled-Veteran-Owned and certified by the Veterans Administration. Its CEO and COO are retired two-star admirals. BlueStar’s Board of Advisors consists of 15 generals and admirals from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard, including doctors and nurses. BlueStar has won commendations from the Small Business Association, the Governor of Maryland, and the Better Business Bureau.
