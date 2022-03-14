Teehouzz is Excited to Launch new Personalized Mugs

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Custom Ceramic Coffee Mug, Personalized Mug with Text. Create Your Own Custom Mug, Personalized Coffee Mug, Personalized Gift
Customize your Coffee Mug today

These Mugs are DISH WASHER & MICROWAVE SAFE thanks to our high quality sublimation system.

We use only premium mugs to create high-quality products for you. Since each mug is made to order, we design, print, package, and ship your order from start to finish without using a third-party (POD) print-on-demand service.

Each mug is printed using sublimation ink that is heat cured into the surface of the mug, producing a durable finish that will last years. Unlike vinyl, our print will not wash off, crack or peel off the mug. We do not use vinyl on our products.

About Teehouzz

We work with a professional printing company that has a great deal of experience in printing digital artwork, and We soft proof my art to achieve optimal printing results. We also work with thousands of independent artists a meaningful new way to sell their creations and connect across the planet with millions of passionate fans. A brave (and dare we say stylish) new world of self expression.

Audrey Sopive
Teehouzz
teehouzz.com@gmail.com

