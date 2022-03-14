The Future of Modular Blockchains

/EIN News/ -- San Juan, Puerto Rico, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto Mondays San Juan is the hottest community-based weekly meetup in Puerto Rico with panelists from all over the crypto world. On Monday, March 14th 2022, Crypto Mondays San Juan is excited to announce that Nick White, COO of Celestia, will be joining on our panel to discuss modular blockchains as the future of blockchain infrastructure.

Nick White holds both a Bachelor of Science (BS) degree and a Master of Science (MS) degree in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University. He used to serve as Senior AI Specialist at Zeroth.ai and Co-founder of Harmony Protocol. Currently Nick White is the COO of Celestia, which is a paradigm shift in blockchain architecture that acts as a universal consensus network upon which anyone can deploy their own blockchain. At Celestia, Nick White has also become DeSyn Protocol Advisor where he will assist to connect with more projects in the blockchain industry. DeSyn Protocol is a DeFi Protocol that allows users to create and trade pools-based assets such as ETFs, levered assets, and more via smart contract.

