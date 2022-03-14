Submit Release
News Search

There were 573 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,505 in the last 365 days.

The Future of Modular Blockchains

/EIN News/ -- San Juan, Puerto Rico, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto Mondays San Juan is the hottest community-based weekly meetup in Puerto Rico with panelists from all over the crypto world. On Monday, March 14th 2022, Crypto Mondays San Juan is excited to announce that Nick White, COO of Celestia, will be joining on our panel to discuss modular blockchains as the future of blockchain infrastructure.

Nick White holds both a Bachelor of Science (BS) degree and a Master of Science (MS) degree in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University. He used to serve as Senior AI Specialist at Zeroth.ai and Co-founder of Harmony Protocol. Currently Nick White is the COO of Celestia, which is a paradigm shift in blockchain architecture that acts as a universal consensus network upon which anyone can deploy their own blockchain.  At Celestia, Nick White has also become DeSyn Protocol Advisor where he will assist to connect with more projects in the blockchain industry. DeSyn Protocol is a DeFi Protocol that allows users to create and trade pools-based assets such as ETFs, levered assets, and more via smart contract.

Please join us at the El San Juan Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico for this unique weekly networking event. This is an opportunity you don’t want to miss. Visit our website at https://www.cryptomondays.org/sanjuan and register today!


Isaac Rivera

Crypto Mondays San Juan

(954) 610-7079

Primary Logo

You just read:

The Future of Modular Blockchains

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.