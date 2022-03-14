Food Tech Market Business Growth Demand, Strategies, Overview, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts 2021 – 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Growth of advanced technologies within the food industry is driving global food tech market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global food tech market is expected to reach a value of USD 342.52 Billion by 2027, according to recent analysis by Emergen Research. This growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of advanced technologies in food processing techniques for improving food safety and efficiency of production processes. Food processing companies are increasingly investing in adoption and deployment of robotics and automation across processes in the food industry. This is resulting in more hygienic processes, faster production, and higher capacity output. In addition, increasing availability of fresh products and improved visibility through online channels, is resulting is rising demand and consumption, which is driving growth of the food-tech market. Food industries are investing significantly in automation and digitalization in order to meet growing demand for food due to the rapid population growth. Moreover, rising demand for healthier, cheaper, and safer and more hygienic food products is driving market growth.

The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters. These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period. The market research report contains significant details on the global Food Tech market value based on market dynamics and various growth factors. It scrutinizes several key aspects of the market, including the latest technological innovations in the industry, ongoing trends, and developmental opportunities. One of the most vital components of the report is the SWOT analysis, coupled with a detailed overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

Leading companies profiled in the report are:

Amazon, Apeel Sciences, McCormick & Company, Delivery Hero, DoorDash, Domino’s Pizza Inc., Goodr, Pizza Hut International, McDonald’s Corporation and Grubhub.

Emergen Research has segmented the global food tech market on the basis of technology type, service type, product type, and region:

Technology type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Mobile App

Websites

Service type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Online Food delivery

Online Grocery delivery

OTT & Convenience Services

Product type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Meat

Fruit and Vegetables

Fish

Bread and Cereals

Dairy

Other food products

Key Highlights and Developments Included in the Report

In May 2020, Amazon announced that it is starting to offer online food delivery service named Amazon food in Bengaluru, India. The strategy is expected to strengthen the company’s position in the online food delivery market, and will enable the company to compete with established players such as Zomato and Swiggy.

The websites segment accounted for largest market share of 57.1% in 2019. Increasing demand for quick and convenient food and grocery delivery, with the availability of cash-on-delivery and advanced online payment options, are driving growth of such websites, thereby supporting the growing trend of ordering food online from various food chains.

Online grocery delivery segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The wide availability of online grocery shopping websites and shifting consumer preferences for online shopping platforms due to COVID-19 pandemic has been driving an increase in online grocery delivery in recent times.

The meat segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the food tech market in 2019. Rising demand for healthier, cheaper, and safer meat products is driving demand for online purchase of meat products, thus driving further growth of online grocery shopping channels.

Major Regions Covered in the Food Tech Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Food Tech market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

A SWOT analysis is performed on the leading companies engaged in the Food Tech market to offer a better understanding of the strengths, opportunities, weaknesses, and threats of the leading companies. It also covers production and consumption rate, the volatility of prices and demands, market share, market size, global position, and market position of each player. The report also analyses key elements such as growth trends, concentration area, business expansion strategies, market reach, and other key features that offer companies insightful data to fortify their position in the Food Tech industry.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY:

The research found on the market used to be carried out in 5 phases which encompass Secondary research, Primary research, issue count number, professional advice, great test, and remaining review.

The market statistics were once analyzed and forecasted the usage of market statistical and coherent models. Also, market shares and key traits had been taken into consideration whilst making the report. Apart from this, different statistics fashions consist of Vendor Positioning grids, Market TimeLine Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning grids, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis.

