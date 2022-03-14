Announcing new real time/ultra-low latency remote production camera management capabilities
Azzurro HD and Red5 Pro have partnered to deliver real time remote production
The ability to remotely control professional studio cameras is a game changer and the current use for live interviews is just the beginning.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports news outlets are continuously looking at opportunities to reduce costs for live events while enhancing broadcast capabilities. Azzurro HD and Red5 Pro have partnered to deliver a solution utilizing Red5 Pro’s ultra-low latency distribution technology, offering the ability to remotely manage Azzurro HD’s PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) cameras at sporting events and remote broadcasting locations, eliminating the frustration associated with lag time on remote feeds.
— Chris Allen, CEO of Red5 Pro
Azzurro HD Solutions
Azzurro HD came to Red5 Pro with a specific customer need – the ability to control their TeamCam kits during sporting events in real time with a remote control setup.
As much of the world was turning to remote technologies during the Covid-19 pandemic, Azzurro HD’s sports network customers found themselves trying to manage a number of live cameras via remote video production. Lags in those video streams meant camera operators would often overshoot their fine angle adjustments, resulting in frustration and potentially poor results. Moreover, although Azzurro HD had an existing solution, their customers were looking to transition to browser-based tools rather than more traditional standalone software and apps.
The Red5 Pro platform was the perfect fit for Azzurro HD’s needs. With ultra-low latency browser-based streaming using WebRTC and the ability to ingest various broadcast streaming video protocols, such as SRT and UDP, Red5 Pro offered the speed and flexibility the solution required. Despite being an engineer and not a software developer, Azzurro HD’s Chris Puzzio was able to configure their server to their exacting specifications with the support of Red5 Pro’s team.
“What drew me to Red5 was the ability to have real-time video inside a browser and it's doing exactly what I had hoped for. The documentation available allowed me to fine-tune the server to my needs and the API allowed me to integrate with our new application. Their support is also really good - I never had to wait long to get a reply for help requests or support tickets.”
-Chris Puzzio, VP of Product Development
Chris Allen, CEO of Red5 Pro, is already looking to the future: “I’m very excited about how Azzurro is leveraging Red5 Pro. The ability to remotely control professional studio cameras is a game changer and the current use for live interviews is just the beginning. Imagine a future where Azzurro’s solution will be used for live cameras on the field, drones flying above the players, and even player-mounted cameras in live sports venues. This approach to remote camera operation not only substantially reduces the production costs, but, more importantly, offers new opportunities that were previously not possible.”
About Red5 Pro
Since 2005 Red5 Pro has been on a mission to accelerate how people connect. From our Red5 open source roots to our upcoming Real-time eXperience-as-a-Service (RTXaaS) platform to our XDN ecosystem, Red5 Pro is built to scale customized workstreams that power real-time streaming eXperiences for the emerging metaverse.
To learn more about Red5 Pro and how they are innovating the realm of live streaming, contact Sylvio Jelovcich at sylvio@red5pro.com or visit red5pro.com.
About Azzurro HD
Azzurro HD is an integrated media services company that delivers the engineering and transmission services needed to keep your operations at the leading edge. Customers come to Azzurro for the integration of broadcast systems, all-digital transmission, content hosting and management, and advanced cost-effective solutions for connecting remote talent to the broadcast studio at full HD.
For more information, visit azzurrohd.com
