Being super-efficient with QuickBooks SuperCondense

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Theoretically, there is no limit to the size of a file, but in practicality, QuickBooks Pro and Premier could be stretched when it gets around 150MB. QuickBooks Enterprise starts straining at around 1GB. Above these limits, QuickBooks becomes painfully slow and the database tends to get corrupted easily.

There is a limit to the number of list items such as classes, customers, jobs, that can be contained in a file. A good rule of thumb to use if the total number of items is below 10,000 overall, QuickBooks Pro and Premier is safe. The same number is 100,000 for Enterprise.

The Clean Up Company Data feature replaces most transactions from the previous years by much smaller monthly journal entries. The details on your previous years are gone, but the P&L and balance sheet “should” remain intact.
Starting a brand new company file is a brute force approach and requires that all opening balances and all item lists be recreated.
SuperCondense Service is a service offered by E-Tech which shrinks the size of the data file to almost 50-80% of the original file size.
For more information about this service, visit https://quickbooksrepairpro.com/Quickbooks-SuperCondense-Service.aspx

Melanie Ann
E-Tech Corporation
Melanie@e-tech.ca

