Questex Shortlisted for 22 Prestigious Content Awards

Nine Finalists in the Jesse H. Neal Awards; Eight Regional Finalists and Five National Finalists in the American Society of Business Publication Editors AZBEE Awards

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex, a leading information services company, today announces that it has been selected as a finalist in 22 categories from both the Jesse H. Neal Awards, the most prestigious editorial honors in the field of specialized journalism, and the American Society of Business Publication Editors AZBEE Awards, the most competitive awards programs for trade media.



“With a deep understanding of each of the industries we serve and our ability to analyze emerging trends and news for our audiences, our content delivers our audiences with the information they need to move their businesses forward,” said Paul Miller, CEO, Questex. “I’m delighted that both the Jesse H. Neal and the AZBEE awards programs have recognized our reporting. Our journalists are core to building our communities. They create the magnet for attracting audiences to our websites and, therefore, they are at the heart of the business we are in.”

“We’re so proud that our hard-working journalists have been recognized by the Neal and AZBEE awards programs. Our editorial teams hustle every day to bring news and analysis that matters to our readers, and it’s great to see their work honored. Good luck to all the finalists,” said Tracy Staton, Editor in Chief, Healthcare and Life Sciences.

Jesse H. Neal Awards finalists:

Best News Coverage: Illumina's Quest for Grail, Fierce MedTech

Best Industry Coverage: Fierce Pharma Manufacturing Coverage

Best Website: Fierce Pharma

Best COVID-19 Coverage: Pharma's COVID Challenge, Fierce Pharma

Best Website: Fierce Healthcare

Best COVID-19 Coverage: One Year of COVID, Fierce Healthcare

Best COVID-19 Coverage, COVID Fallout: Shortages and Mandates, Fierce Healthcare

Best Media Brand - Overall Editorial Excellence: Fierce Biotech

Best Media Brand - Overall Editorial Excellence: Fierce Biotech Best DEI Coverage: LGBTQ+ Inclusion: A Fierce Biotech Special Report

ASBPE AZBEE Awards finalists:

Best Social Media Campaign: Social media coverage from Bar & Restaurant Expo and Instagram Live series "Side Bar" (Regional and National)

Original Research: Club Industry's Top 100 Health Clubs of 2021 (Regional and National)

Web Feature Series: Forced into a Virtual World, Fierce Biotech (Regional and National)

Web Feature Series: LGBTQ+ in Biotech, Fierce Biotech (Regional and National)

Online State of the Industry: Fierce Biotech Special Reports, Fierce Biotech (Regional)

Online Breaking News Coverage: Biogen's Aduhelm Approval, Fierce Pharma (Regional)

Online Single Topic Coverage by a Team: Biogen's Aduhelm Launch, Fierce Pharma (Regional and National)

Online State of the Industry: Fierce Pharma Special Reports (Regional)



Award winners will be announced in the spring.

