West Hills CA Fire Hoses/Tools | Fire Zone Property Hardening Products Launched

It's in serving each other we become free.

ACE Fire Preparedness, a California-based provider of firefighting tools to first responders, launched a campaign to educate citizens on wildfire preparedness.

"It’s in serving each other we are free" We are grateful to serve. Thank you for your service.” — R. Walen

WEST HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With this announcement, ACE FIRE Preparedness brings world-class firefighting equipment to first responders to help residents to prepare their homes for wildfires during fire season and enable them to minimize damage to their property before the fire department arrives.

As a way to thank our country’s first responders for their service, honor, and integrity, they created ACE FIRE Preparedness.

Their mission is to serve first-responders (firefighters, police, and military service members and veterans) homeowners’ owners and renters prevent, prepare for, and respond to wildfires.

ACE FIRE Preparedness partnered with professional first responders and outstanding global manufacturing experts to offer you the best quality professional firefighting equipment at the best possible price points.

For more information, please visit https://acefirepreparedness.com

With thousands of wildfires in California each year, it is essential for residents in fire hazard severity zones to be educated and prepared for any eventuality. ACE FIRE Preparedness offers homeowners a better chance at defending their property against fire damage by educating them about choosing and using the right tools at the right time.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), the 2021 fire season involved 8,835 fire incidents that damaged or destroyed 3,629 structures and burned 2,568,948 acres of land. By educating California residents and supplying them with high-quality firefighting equipment, ACE FIRE Preparedness strives to help homeowners minimize this damage in the upcoming fire season that is expected to run from Summer through late Fall.

The company offers professional firefighting equipment, including fire hoses, gated wye valves, hydrant wrenches, and fire hose nozzles. The company offers certified and tested NH/NTS 1.5-inch polyester fire hoses with a polyurethane lining. These hoses are 75 feet long and deliver up to 250 PSI.

The fire hoses and nozzles can be connected to alternative water sources, allowing first responders to defend their property with high-pressure water.

In addition to professional firefighting equipment, ACE FIRE Preparedness also offers extensive educational guides and videos on its website to help California residents learn how to protect their homes and families during a wildfire. Its latest article provides the full text of the SB-944 Fire Safe Home Tax Credits Act.

For more information and to read the full text of the act, go to https://acefirepreparedness.com/pages/what-is-sb-944-personal-income-taxes-fire-safe-home-tax-credits-act

ACE FIRE Preparedness are here to help you out, to defend your land!