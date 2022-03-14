Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Size Worth USD 11.62 Billion by 2027 | Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic, Plc, etc

Emergen Research Logo

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Size – USD 6.05 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.0%

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market will be worth USD 11.62 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rising incidence of spinal injuries among the geriatric population. The increasing need for the technological advancements of the existing treatment methods for neurological disorders in order to enhance the efficiency of the treatment methods is expected to drive the growth of the Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market over the forecast period.

Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market research report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the market outlook, regulatory framework, and macro- and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market. The report is formulated through extensive research and surveys to offer accurate and authentic information about the market size, market share, product portfolio, revenue generation, and projected market growth. The report offers key insights into the competitive and regional landscape of the market to assist the stakeholders and investors in formulating strategic business plans.

Leading Players Analyzed in the Report are: Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic, Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, BAXTER INTERNATIONAL, INC., LIVANOVA, PLC., AXOGEN, INC., Stryker Corporation, Cyberonics, Inc., INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES, and SOTERIX MEDICAL, INC., among others.

The increasing prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and epilepsy, is a key contributing factor to the growing demand for nerve repair and regeneration products. The launch of the enhanced and technologically advanced product by the major industry players is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In 2019, Medtronic launched the Intellis platform for the management of certain types of chronic intractable pain. The platform was designed to overcome limitations with current spinal cord stimulation (SCS) systems, such as battery performance, and power the Evolve workflow. It can track patients 24/7 and help in monitoring chronic pain.

The Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Devices segment held the largest market share of 59.4% in 2019. The increasing incidence of spinal injuries is expected to increase the demand for spinal cord stimulation devices and drive the growth of the Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Devices.

Stem Cell Therapy is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period. Increasing brain and spinal cord injury, neurodegeneration, frailty syndrome, and heart diseases have increased the adoption of stem cell therapies.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the supportive government initiatives to improve the healthcare infrastructure and increase healthcare budgetary allocation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market on the basis of Product, Surgery, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Devices (Sacral Nerve, Spinal Cord, Vagus Nerve, Gastric Electric, and Deep Brain Stimulation Devices)

Biomaterial

Surgery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Stem Cell Therapy

Direct Nerve Repair

Nerve Grafting

Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Surgeries

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Key points covered in the report:

A detailed outlook of the market with essential data beneficial for business

Market segmentation based on product types, applications, and end-users. For further understanding, the key segments are further divided into sub-segments

Growth factors, driving and restraining factors, product trends, and technological advancements are extensively discussed

Latest product developments, incorporation of new techniques and profiles of major competitors

An 8-year forecast estimation detailing the growth and expansion scope of the Nerve Repair and Regeneration market

In-depth analysis of the historical years (2017-2018) and forecast period (2020-2027)

Market dynamics with information of players, challenges, restraints, threats, and opportunities

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the top vendors

