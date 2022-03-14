Recycled Textiles Market Application Segment Projected to be the Most Attractive Segment Through 2027

Recycled Textiles Market Size

The low cost of recycled products as compared to virgin products is expected to propel the global recycled textiles market growth.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The low cost of recycled products as compared to virgin products is expected to propel the global recycled textiles market growth. Rise in demand from fabrics, garments, and the automotive sector also supplements the growth.

Reduced CO2 emissions and water & energy consumption and rise in awareness amongst consumers and manufacturers fuel the growth of the global recycled textiles market. Based on type, the recycled polyester segment held the major share in 2019. Based on region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in the same year.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The recycled textiles market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the recycled textiles market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the recycled textiles market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

Based on the end-user industry, the retail segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is predicted to lead by the end of 2027. The automotive segment, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific was responsible for the highest share in 2019, contributing to more than one-third of the global recycled textile market. On the other hand, North America would manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report also covers the market of North America and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global recycled textiles market report include Chindi, Kishco Group, Leigh Fibers Inc., Anandi Enterprises, Khaloom, Usha Yarns Ltd., Hyosung TNC Co. Ltd., Martex Fiber, Otto Garne, and Renewcell AB. These market players have taken recourse to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

