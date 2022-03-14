Proliferation of Data Centers to Boost Demand for Telecom Structured Cabling Market – Fact.MR Survey
Structured Cabling Market Size, Share Report Analysis By Solution, By Vertical & Regional Forecast, 2021-2031DUBLIN, IRELAND, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Telecom Structured Cabling. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Telecom Structured Cabling Market across various industries and regions.
To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1030
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Telecom Structured Cabling market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Telecom Structured Cabling
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Telecom Structured Cabling, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Telecom Structured Cabling Market.
Rapidly rising demand for higher network bandwidth coupled with remarkable penetration of 5G technology has skyrocketed the popularity of Telecom Structured Cabling significantly in the past years. Telecom Structured Cabling is highly supportive for future upgrades, and has the perks of reduced installation time, cabling bulk, and congestion. As such, demand for Telecom Structured Cabling from the IT & telecommunication, commercial, industrial, and other industries is surging. According to Fact.MR, the global Telecom Structured Cabling market is forecast to expand at an impressive CAGR of over 7% through 2031.
According to the European Commission (EC), the international cableways industry is dominated by EU companies, which account for 90% of the industry worldwide. While 5G deployments are widening the scope for Telecom Structured Cabling manufacturers, steady growth of the IT& telecommunication industry is further fueling the sales of suppliers. As per the report “U.S. Telecom Industry Metrics & Trends 2020” published by the United States Telecommunication Organization, targeted government financial support for broadband and favorable regulatory policies have encouraged more than US$ 1.7 trillion investment from 1996 to 2020, which is rising steadily, creating new scope and opportunities. As key industries are projected to exhibit promising growth, Telecom Structured Cabling manufactures are optimistic about increasing their sales footprint over the coming years.
Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1030
Market Segmentation
- Solution
Hardware (Copper Cables, Fiber Cables, Racks and Cabinets, Patch Panels and Cross Connects
Software Services (Installation & Consultation, Managed Services, Maintenance & Support)
- Vertical
IT & Telecom (Telecom Operators, Data Centers, Others)Commercial
Industrial (Discrete & Process Manufacturing, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Others) Residential
Transportation & Logistics Others
- Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia
Oceania
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1030
Key Takeaways from Telecom Structured Cabling Market Study
- The global market for Telecom Structured Cabling registered a growth of around 7% in 2020-2021, and will sustain this healthy pace over the coming years.
- Hardware Telecom Structured Cabling solutions are anticipated to drive the market, holding around three-fourth market share.
- The IT & telecommunication industry remains the leading vertical for the Telecom Structured Cabling manufacturers, with a projected share of around 43% through 2031.
- The United States, the epicenter of the largest Telecom Structured Cabling market of North America, will remain in the spotlight, accounting for close to 90% share of this attractive regional market.
- The United Kingdom and France will remain at the forefront across the Telecom Structured Cabling market in Europe, with over one-third of demand share.
- APEJ (Asia Pacific excluding Japan) will emerge as another lucrative market for Telecom Structured Cabling, and will register the highest growth over the next ten years. China will account for around one-third of the demand in APEJ.
“With the datacenter industry being on an upward trajectory, requirement for managing large volumes of data has grown rapidly over the past decade. Backed by heavy investments and emergence of modular centers, future of the Telecom Structured Cabling market is highly lucrative,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Surge in Demand from Industrial Sectors Bolstering Growth
Telecom Structured Cabling is widely used in industrial Internet of Things (IoT), as it is highly effective in providing end-to-end network connectivity while streamlining the operational environment. With fast growth of industrial IoT, Telecom Structured Cabling manufacturers are forecast to experience surge in demand over the coming years.
As per a report published by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the global industrial IoT sector is growing fast to reach at 41.6 billion connected IoT devices generating 79.4 zettabytes (ZB) of data in 2025, while worldwide total spending on IoT is forecast to surpass US$ 1 trillion by 2022. These statistics indicate huge scope for Telecom Structured Cabling manufacturers over the coming years.
Key Question answered in the survey of Telecom Structured Cabling market report:
- At what CAGR is the global Telecom Structured Cabling market expected to expand?
The global Telecom Structured Cabling market is expected to expand at over 7% CAGR (value) during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.
- Which are the top companies in Telecom Structured Cabling market?
Some of the top companies operating in the global Telecom Structured Cabling market are Belden Inc., Tri-City Electric Co., Panduit Corp., The Siemon Company, and others.
- Which solution of Telecom Structured Cabling accounts for higher sales?
Presently, hardware Telecom Structured Cabling solutions account for the highest, sales and are expected to sustain this position over the coming years.
- Which are the lucrative markets for Telecom Structured Cabling?
The United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and China, besides a few others, are lucrative markets for Telecom Structured Cabling.
- Which is the leading vertical for Telecom Structured Cabling?
Currently, IT & telecom is the leading vertical for Telecom Structured Cabling, and is expected to bolster manufacturers’ growth throughout the forecast period.
More Valuable Insights on Telecom Structured Cabling Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Telecom Structured Cabling, Sales and Demand of Telecom Structured Cabling, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Technology Domain:
Portable Audio Amplifier Market - https://www.factmr.com/report/portable-audio-amplifier-market
According to latest research by Fact.MR, global portable audio amplifier market is set to witness an impressive CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period 2021-2031. The evolving demand from consumers end such as media & entertainment and electronics are likely to provide plethora of opportunities during the same period.
Air Conditioner Remote Control Market - https://www.factmr.com/report/1228/air-conditioner-remote-control-market
Over the last two decades, the technology in the electronic industry has made an impressive progress and consumer preferences toward energy efficient electronic products have undergone a considerable shift. These days’ consumers demand built-in consumer electronics and home appliances to save floor space.
Learning Remote Controls Market - https://www.factmr.com/report/1269/learning-remote-controls-market
The past decade has witnessed high adoption of learning remote controls. This adoption has generated high demand to enhance the functionality of these remote devices across the globe. Thus, to cater to this demand, various types of learning remote control devices have been introduced in the market.
Supriya Bhor Eminent Research & Advisory Services
EMINENT RESEARCH & ADVISORY SERVICES
+1 628 251-1583
email us here