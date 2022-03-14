U.S. Ophthalmic Compounding Pharmacies Market to Surpass US$ 307.9 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the U.S. Ophthalmic Compounding Pharmacies Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 219.2 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the U.S. Ophthalmic Compounding Pharmacies Market:

Key trends in the market include adoption of inorganic activities such as collaborations, signing agreements, etc. by the key players in the market for increasing production as well as access to ophthalmic compound pharmacy products, which is expected to drive growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2020, ImprimisRx, an outsourcing facility, entered into a product supply agreement with Vision Center Network of America, LLC (VCNA), a group of ophthalmic ambulatory surgery centers. ImprimisRx will become a VCNA preferred supplier for a number of surgical formulations, including a portfolio of topical and injectable medications, as a part of this agreement.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4921

Key Market Takeaways:

The U.S. ophthalmic compounding pharmacies market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period due to the increasing geriatric population. According to the Progress in Neuro-Psychopharmacology and Biological Psychiatry Journal: 2019, chronic pain is highly prevalent among older adults suffering from chronic conditions. Furthermore, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, (CDC), June 2020, in the year 2018, the highest number of pain management therapies were prescribed to the population in the age group of 60 years and above.

In terms of drugs, mitomycin segment is expected to hold a dominant position in the U.S. ophthalmic compounding pharmacies market in 2021, owing to increasing prevalence of glaucoma. For instance, according to the data published by BrightFocus, a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, in July 2021, more than three million Americans are living with glaucoma

Among formulation, eye drops segment is expected to account for largest market share in the U.S. ophthalmic compounding pharmacies market in 2021. An increasing number of product launches by key players is expected to drive the growth of the eye drops segment over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2019, Pavilion Compounding Pharmacy, a pharmacy compounding accreditation board (PCAB) accredited compounding pharmacy located in the United States, announced the compounding option of providing atropine formulations in several different strengths, including 0.05%, 0.025%, and 0.01%.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the U.S. ophthalmic compounding pharmacies market include Fagron Sterile Services US, New Drug Loft & VLS Pharmacy, Nora Apothecary, Lifecare Pharmacy, Avella Specialty Pharmacy, Triangle Compounding Pharmacy, O’Brien Pharmacy, Tache Pharmacy, Northmark Pharmacy, Edge Pharma, and ImprimisRx.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4921

Market Segmentation:

U.S. Ophthalmic Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Drug:

Mitomycin Amphotericin Fluconazole Voriconazole Tropicamide Atropine Sulfate Albumin 5% Cyclosporine 0.5-2% Moxifloxacin Gentamicin Vancomycin Amikacin Tobramycin Tetracycline Metronidazole Acetylcysteine Bevacizumab Tacrolimus Retinoic Acid Carosine Latanoprost Dorzolamide Brimonidine Timolol Others



U.S. Ophthalmic Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Formulation: Eye Drops Ointments Injections Others

U.S. Ophthalmic Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Therapeutic Application:

Dry Eyes Glaucoma Cataracts Conjunctivitis Age-related Macular Degeneration Uveitis (Eye Inflammation) Others



U.S. Ophthalmic Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Pharmacy Type: 503A 503B



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Myopia & Presbyopia Eye Drops Market , by Eye Drops (Atropine Drops and Pipeline Products (CSF-1, AGN-190584, Nyxol, UNR844-Cl, PRX-100, MicroLine, and Others)), by Indication (Myopia and Presbyopia), by End User (Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Ophthalmoscopes Market , by Product Type (Direct Inspection and Indirect Inspection), by End User (Hospitals, Eye Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 - 2027

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com