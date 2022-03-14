3D Printing Metal Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growing demand for 3D printing metal from the aerospace & defense sector is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 3D printing metal market is projected to be worth USD 5,739.0 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The 3D printing metal market is observing an accelerated growth rate attributed to its increasing demand from the aerospace & defense industry. The use of 3D printing of metal parts finds usage in the production of intricate and lightweight components and structures to provide improved strength and durability to the aircraft and increased fuel efficiency. GE Additive, a GE division, GE has been deploying 3D printing to produce Advanced Turboprop for aircraft and has achieved a reduction in engine parts from 855 to just 12. The Cessna Denali aircraft equipped with 3D manufactured Advanced Turboprop is likely to debut in 2020.

3D metal printing is considered a sustainable production method primarily owing to its ability to reduce waste generation and being energy-efficient significantly. 3D printing uses only the required amount of material to add layer by layer to produce printed structures ensuring wastage of metals to a minimum. For instance, aircraft manufacturers reject about 90.0% of the material, which won’t be required for future purposes. Thus, 3D printing metal plays a vital in substantial cost saving by the manufacturers.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/193

The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the 3D Printing Metal market. The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the 3D Printing Metal market landscape.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the 3D Printing Metal market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the 3D Printing Metal market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the 3D Printing Metal market.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/193

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• In September 2020, ExOne announced the InnoventPro 3D printer launch, which provides two novel build sizes for 3/5 liter and printing rate, reaching 700 cc/hour for the metal, composite, and ceramic parts manufacturer.

• 3D printing metal filaments offer the benefits of shape fabrication and 3D printing simultaneously with two or more metal.

• Nickel and nickel-based alloys substantially improve the produced parts' strength and corrosion resistivity and offer enhanced aesthetic appeal. Automotive part manufacturers nickel alloys for engine component printing.

Key participants include 3D Systems Corporation, ExOne GmbH, Hoganas AB, Arcam AB, Materialise NV, Voxel Jet AG, GKN PLC, Equispheres, Renishaw PLC, and Carpenter Technology Corporation, among others.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-metal-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global 3D printing metal market on the basis of form, metal type, technology, industry vertical, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Filament

• Powder

Metal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Titanium

• Nickel

• Aluminum

• Stainless Steel

• Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Powder Bed Fusion

• Directed Energy Deposition

• Binder Jetting

• Metal Extrusion

• Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Aerospace & Defense

• Automotive

• Medical & Dental

• Marine

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• North America

1. U.S.

2. Canada

3. Mexico

• Europe

1. Germany

2. UK

3. France

4. BENELUX

5. Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

1. China

2. Japan

3. South Korea

4. Rest of APAC

• Latin America

1. Brazil

2. Rest of LATAM

• MEA

1. Saudi Arabia

2. UAE

3. Rest of MEA

Contact Us:

Eric Leec

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756c

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-3d-printing-metal-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.