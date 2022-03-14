Rise in Cases of Cancer Surging Demand for Gold Fiducial Marker - Fact.MR Survey
Fiducial Markers Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031DUBLIN, IRELAND, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 250 Pages Gold Fiducial Markers Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider
According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Gold Fiducial Markers to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.
Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Gold Fiducial Markers market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.
To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1026
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Gold Fiducial Markers market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Gold Fiducial Markers
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Gold Fiducial Markers. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Gold Fiducial Markers Market across various industries and regions
According to the Fact.MR study, pure gold fiducial marker will outsell all other product types in 2019, with an estimated valuation worth US$ 60 Mn by 2019. Greater reliability and superior stability are the prime factors responsible for escalating demand for pure gold fiducial marker. Fact.MR also unveils that competency of pure gold Gold Fiducial Markers to provide high-quality resolution is another key reason fuelling its buoyancy in the global market space.
While pure gold Gold Fiducial Markers continue to be profitable, demand for metal-based Gold Fiducial Markers is also foreseen to scale new heights owing to their ability in providing superior accuracy in target delivery of beam of radiation. Among all the end-users including hospitals, radiotherapy centers, and cancer research centers, sales of Gold Fiducial Markers are expected to witness a notable uptick in the radiotherapy centers with an anticipated valuation surpassing US$ 39 Mn in 2019. Escalating adoption to treat various forms of cancer or malignant tumor is the predominant reason fostering sales of Gold Fiducial Markers in radiotherapy centers.
Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1026
Segmentation by Category
- Product
Polymer Based Markers
Metal Based Markers
Pure Gold Markers
Liquid Based Markers
- Modality
Photon Therapy
Proton Therapy
Tomotherapy
Cyberknife
- Disease Site
Head & Neck
Breast
Lung
Abdomen
Prostate
Kidney
Cervix or Other Gynaecologic Organs
- End User
Hospitals
Cancer Research Institutes
Radiotherapy Centers
- Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
East Asia
South Asia
Oceania
Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1026
Gold Fiducial Markers sales are anticipated to surpass 100 Mn by 2019, registering an upswing from 93.9 Mn in 2018, according to a Fact.MR study. As Gold Fiducial Markers gain traction in parallel to rising incidences of various cancer forms affecting lung, prostate, abdomen and kidney, the growth potential of the market is set to witness a considerable rise. The escalating demand for Gold Fiducial Markers can be accredited to,
- Growing adoption of radiotherapy devices by oncologists
- Surging demand for IGRT and SBRT procedures
- Versatility of Gold Fiducial Markers in effective diagnosis
- Increasing rates of cancer across the globe
As per the Fact.MR study, the adoption of Gold Fiducial Markers for prostate cancer have been witnessing a persistent increase, driven by their ability in terms of seamless target precision. Thus, rising adoption of Gold Fiducial Markers as an effective tool for use in case of radiation treatment is fostering its popularity.
“Cancer survivors are increasingly opting for radio therapy procedures, either for primary management or for symptom control. This rise in embracement of radiotherapy as an effective methodology for diagnosis and management of cancer is substantially spurring sales of Gold Fiducial Markers”, Senior Analyst, Fact.MR
Competitive Landscape
The global Gold Fiducial Markers market is expanding fast. In order to survive in the cut-throat competition, key players are emphasizing on launching more quality products.
For instance,
- Innovative Oncology Solutions launched its new range of Gold Fiducial Markers, such as SBRT Immobilization, Supine Breast & Thorax Positioning, and others, in 2020.
- CIVCO launched its new extensive range of Gold Fiducial Markers, such as Solstice™ MR SRS Immobilization System, Monarch™ Vac-Lok™ Options, and others, in 2020.
Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered
- Which are the top companies operating in the Gold Fiducial Markers market?
Some of the top companies competing in the global Gold Fiducial Markers market are CIVCO, IBA, Boston Scientific, and Innovative Oncology Solutions.
- Which are some of the lucrative markets for Gold Fiducial Markers?
The United States, Germany, China, Japan, and a few others are lucrative markets for Gold Fiducial Markers.
- Which is the highly sought-after product in the Gold Fiducial Markers market?
Pure gold markers are the mostly preferred product in the Gold Fiducial Markers market.
- Which type of modality is fuelling the sales of Gold Fiducial Markers?
In terms of modality, photon therapy is fuelling the sales of Gold Fiducial Markers.
- Which is the leading end user for fiducial marker manufacturers?
Presently, radiotherapy centers are the leading end user for manufacturers.
More Valuable Insights on Gold Fiducial Markers Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Gold Fiducial Markers, Sales and Demand of Gold Fiducial Markers, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Healthcare Domain:
Fluoro Enzymatic Assays Market - https://www.factmr.com/report/fluoro-enzymatic-assays-market
Fluoro enzymatic assays, a biochemical procedure used mainly in immunology to detect the presence of an antigen or an antibody in a sample. Fluoro enzymatic assays is used as a diagnostic tool in pathology and medicine, as well as a quality-control test across industries.
Shower Chairs Market - https://www.factmr.com/report/shower-chairs-market
Fact.MR- market research and competitive intelligence provider, projects that increasing safety awareness for the elderly and disabled during bathing is pushing up global shower chairs demand, expanding at a noteworthy pace from 2021-201.
Infrared Thermometer Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/infrared-thermometer-market
As per Fact.MR’s recent report, the infrared thermometer market is set to observe an exponential growth over the forecast period 2021-2031. Increasing growth in demand and sales is expected to influence the sales of infrared thermometers positively.
Supriya Bhor Eminent Research & Advisory Services
EMINENT RESEARCH & ADVISORY SERVICES
+1 628 251-1583
email us here