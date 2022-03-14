Scramble for Zero Emissions Technology to Boost Sales of Passenger Hydrogen Vehicles - Fact.MR Study
Hydrogen Vehicles Market By Vehicle Type, By Technology - Regional Forecast 2021-2031DUBLIN, IRELAND, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 250 Pages Passenger Hydrogen Vehicles Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider
Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Passenger Hydrogen Vehicles to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.
The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.
The market for Passenger Hydrogen Vehicles will see a soaring growth, with a new forecast by Fact.MR estimating that the Passenger Hydrogen Vehicles industry will generate an incremental opportunity worth US$ 150 Mn across the 2021-2031 forecast period. The next big thing in improving fuel cell vehicles and trucks, as well as creating valuable products, could be the technology that generates hydrogen using regular natural gas or renewable natural gas made from biomass. Green hydrogen projects will drive market demand in the future.
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Passenger Hydrogen Vehicles. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Passenger Hydrogen Vehicles Market across various industries and regions.
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Passenger Hydrogen Vehicles market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Passenger Hydrogen Vehicles
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Passenger Hydrogen Vehicles, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Passenger Hydrogen Vehicles Market.
Key Segments Covered
- Vehicle Type
Passenger Passenger Hydrogen Vehicles
Commercial Passenger Hydrogen Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Passenger Hydrogen Vehicles
Buses & Coaches Passenger Hydrogen Vehicles
Trucks & Trailers Passenger Hydrogen Vehicles
- By Technology
Proton Membrane Exchange Passenger Hydrogen Vehicles
Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell Passenger Hydrogen Vehicles
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
- Hydrogen powered trucks & trailers to witness burgeoning demand, expand at 3% CAGR
- By technology, phosphoric acid fuel cell Passenger Hydrogen Vehicles to account for 60% of overall demand
- Sales of Passenger Hydrogen Vehicles in the U.S to surge at a CAGR of around 4% through 2031
- Asia to be the most lucrative market, accounting for 40% of the global Passenger Hydrogen Vehicles demand
“Although manufacturers will focus on new markets, they are committed to sustainable renewable energy without releasing harmful gases into the air,” says the Fact.MR analyst.
Competitive Landscape
- Strategic collaborations enable Passenger Hydrogen Vehicles to increase revenue and market share. The implementation of new technologies and equipment allows manufacturers to expand their footprints in the market.
- On 25th May 2021, Faurecia closed the merger of Chinese hydrogen tank manufacturer, CLD. Following Faurecia’s announcement of the acquisition project in February, CLD has been selected by reputable Chinese OEMs, such as SAIC, for several different commercial vehicle models.
- On April 22, 2021, Toyota Motor Corporation announced its goal of creating a zero-emission mobility society, as well as its hydrogen engine development program. In addition, the engine will be mounted on a Corolla Sport race car, competing under the ORC ROOKIE Racing banner starting with the NAPAC Fuji SUPER TEC24 Hours Race on May 21-23.
Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered
- What is the anticipated future outlook for Passenger Hydrogen Vehicles?
According to Fact.MR, the Passenger Hydrogen Vehicles industry is set to generate incremental opportunity worth US$ 150 Mn by 2031
- What was the last 5 years CAGR for Passenger Hydrogen Vehicles?
According to Fact.MR, Passenger Hydrogen Vehicles sales expanded at a CAGR of around 2% from 2021 to 2031.
- What is the anticipated growth rate for the Passenger Hydrogen Vehicles market?
From 2021 to 2031, global Passenger Hydrogen Vehicles market is poised to soar at 3% CAGR
- What drives the global market for Passenger Hydrogen Vehicles?
Rising emphasis on alternative fuel sources to curb vehicular emissions is currently driving market growth of Passenger Hydrogen Vehicles
- Who are some prominent players in the Passenger Hydrogen Vehicles industry?
Ballard Power System, GM Hydrogenics, Daimler AG, Toyota, Hyundai, and FuelCell Energy are some prominent manufacturers of Passenger Hydrogen Vehicles
More Valuable Insights on Passenger Hydrogen Vehicles Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Passenger Hydrogen Vehicles, Sales and Demand of Passenger Hydrogen Vehicles, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
