Internet Data Center Market: Rising Virtualization Key Factor Driving Demand of the Market – Fact.MR Survey
Data Center Market Analysis by Type, by Consulting, by Integration, by Application & Regional Forecast to 2032DUBLIN, IRELAND, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Internet Data Center. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Internet Data Center Market across various industries and regions.
The global Internet Data Center market is valued at around US$ 77 Bn at present. Revenue generation from Internet Data Centers is likely to accelerate at a high CAGR of 13.8% to top US$ 279 Bn by 2031. Demand for new Internet Data Centers is likely to surge at a CAGR of 14.3%. The global ICT market was valued at around US$ 5 trillion in 2020, with Internet Data Centers holding 1.38% share of the same.
Development of hyper scale and green Internet Data Centers has been witnessed to facilitate modularity, flexibility, and efficient energy consumption. Overall, with significant demand for DCIM (Internet Data Center Infrastructure Management) transformation, the market for Internet Data Centers is expected to witness lucrative opportunities across various countries.
Internet Data Center Market Size (2021) - US$ 77 Bn
Market Forecasted Value (2031) - US$ 279 Bn
Global Market Growth Rate (2021-2031) - 13.8% CAGR
Market Share of Top 5 Companies - 35%-40%
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Internet Data Center market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Internet Data Center
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Internet Data Center, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Internet Data Center Market.
Key Segments Covered in Internet Data Center Industry Survey
- By Type
New Internet Data Centers
Internal Internet Data Centers
Service Provider Internet Data Centers
Internet Data Center Rebuild
- By Application
Internet Data Centers for IT & Telecom
Internet Data Centers for BFSI
Internet Data Centers for Governments
Internet Data Centers for Healthcare
Others
- By Consulting
Network Design
Network Design & Planning
Security Consulting
Network Analysis
Benchmarking
Needs Assessment
Operation Assessment
Process Improvement
- By Integration
Project Management
Installation
Test & Debug
Custom Software Development
Security Implementation
Change Management
System Configuration
Training & Site Preparation
Competitive Landscape
- Major companies have strong customer networks across the globe. Market frontrunners are tech giants with deep pockets, which aids them to invest heavily in development. Additionally, these players offer diversified services that are tailored as per individual customers.
- Growth strategies adopted by market participants are agreements & contracts, collaborations, and new product developments to withstand their market position.
- In 2019, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. launched an AI-based chip family named as Cloud AI 100. The ASIC family comes in a variety of thermal design and form factor points to make a different use case. This newly launched chip is heightened with refined features of AI to provide better performance for devices.
- Similarly, recent developments by top providers of Internet Data Centers have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the detailed report.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
- Internet Data Center rebuild likely to witness value generation of US$ 80 Bn by 2031.
- Based on application, government and healthcare segments are anticipated to be most lucrative with market shares of 22.8% and 15.3% in 2031, respectively.
- The operation assessment segment is expected to be valued at US$ 3.8 Bn in 2021.
- Based on region, demand for Internet Data Centers is expected to increase at a CAGR of 15.4% and 12.5% in the South Asia & Oceania and Latin America regions, respectively, over the forecast period.
- Together, North America and Europe represent over 61% of overall market share.
“Mounting cloud-based services has boosted development of digital infrastructure, thereby accelerating the need for new Internet Data Centers across regions,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Key Question answered in the survey of Internet Data Center market report:
- How much is the Internet Data Center industry worth?
As of 2022, the market for Internet Data Center reached nearly US$ 77 Bn
- At what rate will the Internet Data Center industry grow from 2022-2032?
The Internet Data Center industry is expected to surpass a CAGR of 13.8% from 2022-2032.
- How much is the Internet Data Center market like to be valued by 2032?
The Internet Data Center market is expected to reach nearly US$ 279 Bn by 2032
- What are the key trends driving Internet Data Center sales?
Rise in the usage of storage Internet Data Centers and increasing complexities to manage data crossing networks along with increasing adaption of green Internet Data Centers are the key trends driving Internet Data Center sales.
- Who are the prominent Internet Data Center market players?
IBM Corporation, Google LLC, Equinix, Inc, AT&T Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co and Honeywell International are prominent Internet Data Center market players.
More Valuable Insights on Internet Data Center Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Internet Data Center, Sales and Demand of Internet Data Center, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
