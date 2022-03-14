Aviation Cyber Security Market to Cross USD 6,810.3 Mn Valuation by 2027 | BluVector Inc., Space SA., BAE Systems Inc.

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation cyber security Industry

The global Aviation Cyber Security market was valued at US$ 4,180.8 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 6,810.3 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1% % between 2021 and 2027.

Aviation cyber security is defined as a cyber-threat to the aviation system, which can come from a variety of mediums such as emails, social media, instant messaging, instant messengers, and websites. Aviation cyber security is created by looking at the aviation sector and developing a tailored approach to it. The first step in creating a cyber-security programme for the airline industry is to develop a vulnerability assessment tool. These tools are designed to identify any potential issues that can be exploited by hackers who want to gain access to specific information within the aircraft or the networks associated with the aircraft.

The report on the Aviation Cyber Security market is an accumulation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry specialists and industry participants over the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per various segments. The report further maps the qualitative impact of diverse market factors on market segments and geographies. The base year for the market is calculated to be from 2022 to 2028.

Major Key players in this Market:

• Rockwell Collins Inc.

• Raytheon Company

• Palo Alto Networks Inc.

• Harris Corporation

• General Electric Company

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Computer Sciences Corporation

• BluVector Inc.

• BAE Systems Inc.

• Airbus Defence

• Space SA.

Drivers & Trends

The projections featured in the Aviation Cyber Security market have been derived using proven research and assumptions from the existing drivers and trends. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future opportunities, latest developments, and more. Several potential growth factors and risks are also evaluated to get an acute hold of the overall market.

Detailed Segmentation

Global Aviation Cyber Security Market, By Deployment Type:

• Cloud/Hosted

• On-premise

Global Aviation Cyber Security Market, By Security Type:

• Endpoint Security

• Network Security

• Application Security

• Cloud Security

• Wireless Security

• Others

Global Aviation Cyber Security Market, By Solution:

• Antivirus and Anti-Malware

• Firewall

• Data Loss Prevention

• Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

• Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention System

• Identity and Access Management (IAM)

• Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC)

• Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)

• Others

Global Aviation Cyber Security Market, By Services:

• Managed Services

• Professional Services

Regional Outlook:

Based on region, the Aviation Cyber Security market is segmented according to the growth opportunities and current trends in these five regions, namely, Latin America, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The report has been made after detailed research, a thorough study, and taking into consideration several factors which may impact the regional growth like the economic, political, environmental, technological, and social status of each region. It also provides a detailed study on every region’s renowned manufacturers, production, & revenue along with the top influencing factors, essential data, and data, which is segment-wise both in a regional as well as global basis.

Method of Research

The report contains first-hand information gathered by key players through quantitative and qualitative analysis based on the parameters of the Porter's Five Force Model. It sheds light on macroeconomic indicators, parent market trends, and growth drivers. To gain a better understanding of the market, primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) and secondary research (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been conducted. The data used in the report has been subjected to multi-step verification to ensure both the authenticity and the quality of the insight provided. Bottom-up and top-down approaches are also employed in order to ensure the credibility of valuations and market segments.

Table of Content

Global Aviation Cyber Security Market Research Report 2022 – 2028

Chapter 1 Aviation Cyber Security Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Aviation Cyber Security Market Forecast