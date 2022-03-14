What are the Leading Challenges for Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber Market Players – Exclusive Study by Fact.MR
Wood is made up of a cellulose matrix of fibril bundles, which are made of smaller elements known as microfibrils. The crystalline nature of cellulose microfibrils are maintained through processes of electrospinning, homogenizing, ultrasonication, grinding, and cryo-crushing, allowing for superior mechanical properties. The unique characteristics of microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) fiber makes it a highly-sought-after material in multiple end-use industries.
Key Segments of Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber Market
- Application
Barrier Films
Performance Enhancers
Rheology Modifiers
Thickening Agents
Strengthening Agents
- End-use Industry
Paper
Packaging
Dairy
Others
Food
Paints & Coatings
Personal Care
Others
- Region
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, & Rest of LATAM)
Europe (EU-4, Nordic, Benelux, Poland and Rest of Europe)
Russia/CIS
Japan
Asia Pacific excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand, and Rest of APEJ)
Middle East & Africa (GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of MEA)
Key Takeaways of the Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber Market Study
- Emerging packaging applications such as personal care & cosmetics and food packaging will fuel value growth by 3.3X through 2029
- Barrier film applications among other microfibrillated cellulose applications are estimated to surpass US$120 Mn by 2029 end owing to its advanced barrier properties and growing demand for MFC film for packaging applications
- Fact.MR reports that demand for paper and packaging end use industry of microfibrillated cellulose fiber collectively accounts for over one-third of the global consumption
- Paints and Coatings among other end-use industries is likely to witness a striking growth of ~15-16% throughout the assessment period (2019-2029)
- As compared to developing regions, the sales of microfibrillated cellulose fiber are envisaged to be higher in the countries of North America and Europe.
- However, developing countries such as India and China are anticipated to gain lucrative profits in the coming years.
“With the rising trend of sustainable packaging, microfibrillated cellulose fiber will go mainstream with manufacturers focusing on expansion of production capacity and collaboration with industry giants,” says the Fact.MR analyst.
Advancement of Production Technology to Remain Top Priority of Prominent Players
- The microfibrillated cellulose fiber market is highly consolidated with key players ruling the overall market with 75% of the global sales. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on advancement of production technologies to develop innovative products to maintain a strong position in the market.
- Manufacturers are expanding their production capacity and collaborating with end-use industry giants to meet the growing demands of microfibrillated cellulose fiber globally.
Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered
- How will the microfibrillated cellulose fiber market expand through 2031?
The global microfibrillated cellulose fiber market is likely to derive growth from packaging applications in the food, personal care, and pharmaceutical sectors, reflecting an impressive CAGR of around 13% through 2031.
- Which is the dominant MFC fiber market?
Europe is expected to be the leading market for microfibrillated cellulose fiber products, driven by strong revenue growth in the EU-4.
- How is COVID-19 impacting the microfibrillated cellulose fiber growth projections?
The COVID-19 pandemic has moderately affected growth in the industry. Lockdown restrictions through 2020, especially in terms of food packaging, has hurt demand from the food service sector.
- Who are some of the prominent MFC fiber market players?
Prominent microfibrillated cellulose fiber manufacturers include Borregaard, Daicel FineChem Ltd., SAPPI, Norkse Skog, Cellu Comp Ltd, FiberLean Technologies Ltd.,Weidmann Fiber Technology.
More Valuable Insights on Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber, Sales and Demand of Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
