Global Anti-Obesity Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Antiobesity Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Antiobesity Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the antiobesity market size is expected to grow from $2.73 billion in 2021 to $3.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s antiobesity market growth analysis the market size is expected to reach $4.74 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.4%. Obesity is a major public health concern globally. Globally, prevalence rate of obesity is increasing every year. As a result, the demand for anti-obesity drugs is bound to increase in the future thus, driving market growth.

The anti-obesity market consists of sales of anti-obesity drugs and related services. This industry includes establishments that produce pharmacological agents that reduce or control overweight.

Global Antiobesity Market Trends

Pharmaceutical industry is witnessing an increase in the number of mergers and acquisition among companies developing drugs for metabolic disorders such as obesity, diabetes and others. This is a strategy of pharmaceutical companies to strengthen their drug portfolio in metabolic diseases and launch safe and effective drugs in the market.

Global Antiobesity Market Segments

The global antiobesity market is segmented:

By Drug Class: Peripherally Acting Anti-Obesity Drugs, Centrally Acting Anti-Obesity Drugs

By Type: Prescription Drugs (Rx), OTC Drugs

By Medication: Monotherapies, Polytherapies

By Geography: The global anti-obesity market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, and Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited, Eisai Co. Ltd. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

