Increasing Prevalence Of Cancer Boosts The Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market Demand

Antiemetics And Antinauseants Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global antiemetics and antinauseants market is driven by the increase in the prevalence rate of cancer. Chemotherapy is one of the most recommended treatments to cure cancer, and chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) are some of the side effects of the treatment. Antiemetics can help prevent CINV in about 60%-70% of patients. According to the WHO reports, the incidence of cancer globally has risen to 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths. According to another report by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 650,000 cancer patients in the USA receive chemotherapy in an outpatient oncology clinic each year. The CINV caused by chemotherapy treatments is cured by using antiemetic and antinauseant drugs like Dolasetron (Anzemet), Ranitidine (Zantac) and other serotonin 5-HT3 receptor types of antagonists. Increase in the incidence of cancer will increase demand for antiemetics and antinauseants, thereby driving revenue for market.

The global antiemetics and antinauseants market size is expected to grow from $7.23 billion in 2021 to $ 7.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global antiemetics and antinauseants market share is expected to reach $9.29 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.8%.

The drugs manufacturers are inclining more towards the use of Nano medicine or Nano drug to make the drug effective and increase their revenues, shaping the antiemetics and antinauseants market outlook. For instance, Merck & Co., an American multinational pharmaceutical company manufactured Aprepitant under the brand name Emend. It is first FDA-approved drug for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) that uses nanotechnology to increase the absorption of the drug more easily and efficiently.

Major players covered in the global antiemetics and antinauseants market are Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi-Aventis, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck, Eisai, Bristol-Myers Squibb and SRS Pharmaceuticals.

TBRC’s global antiemetics and antinauseants market growth analysis report is segmented by drug into dopamine antagonists, nk1 receptor antagonist, antihistamines (H1 histamine receptor antagonists), cannabinoids, benzodiazepines, anticholinergics, steroids, 5-ht3 receptor antagonists, others, by application into chemotherapy, motion sickness, gastroenteritis, general anesthetics, opioid analgesics, dizziness, pregnancy, food poisoning, emotional stress, others, by end-user into hospital, medical center, clinic, research institutes.

Antiemetics And Antinauseants Global Market Report 2022 – By Drug (Dopamine antagonists, NK1 receptor antagonist, Antihistamines (H1 histamine receptor antagonists), Cannabinoids, Benzodiazepines, Anticholinergics, Steroids, 5-HT3 receptor antagonists, Others), By Application (Chemotherapy, Motion sickness, Gastroenteritis, General anesthetics, Opioid analgesics, Dizziness, Pregnancy, Food poisoning, Emotional stress, Others), By End Users (Hospital, Medical Center, Clinic, Research Institutes) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a antiemetics and antinauseants market overview, forecast antiemetics and antinauseants market size and growth for the whole market, antiemetics and antinauseants market segments, geographies, antiemetics and antinauseants market trends, antiemetics and antinauseants market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

