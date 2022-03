Calcium Market Drivers Shaping Future Growth, Expected To Reach USD 55.85 Billion By 2027

Reports And Data

The growing demand of the Calcium in the construction sector, along with the increased application in pharmaceuticals will boost the market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Reports and Data, the global Calcium market is forecast to reach USD 55.85 Billion by 2027. Calcium is extensively used in other forms, such as Calcium Carbonate. The calcium market has enormous depth and finds its use in a plethora of applications such as fluxing agent, refining agent, finishing agent, setting agent, and fertilizer in various end-user segments. It is implemented primarily in Food & beverages, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Paper, and Others.

The increasing use in construction and industrial applications is a significant driver of growth for the calcium market. The rising infrastructure developments due to industrialization is a major factor in the dynamics of the calcium market. The construction industry growth is due to the higher government spending on infrastructure development in emerging economies. The surging demand from paper and plastic sectors of the Asia Pacific also drives the calcium market. The low digital transformation in the Asia Pacific is propelling the demand for paperbacks and paper packaging.

Access Sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3319

The costs associated with transportation and raw material are the major factors that restraint the calcium market. The price rise of calcium has seen a significant surge, owing to the various factors resulting in players ramping up the price. The factors include an uncertain supply of raw materials, the stringent regulatory frameworks.

The COVID-19 impact:

The covid-19 situation will have a significant negative impact on the calcium market. The massive production cuts due to the low demand for plastic in the end-user segments will lower the demand for calcium market. The construction sector is expected to have significant setbacks; the industry experts predict a minimum of 2 years is imminent. The social distancing norms with a stay at home killed the demand for construction. The disruption of supply chains has affected consumer goods' growth, hence low demand in the manufacturing sector. The economic slowdown will result in governments not spending on infrastructure development. The recovery of the market is highly dependent on the economic reforms laid down by the government. Strict regulations must be laid down, which may halt the pandemic and help recover the demand for calcium market.

Key participants include Huber Engineered Materials, Solvay S.A., Maruo Calcium Co. Ltd., Excalibar Minerals LLC, Imerys, Schaefer Kalk GMBH, Mississippi Lime Company, Okutama Kogyo Co, Shiraishi Kogyo Kaisha Ltd, and Minerals Technologies Inc., and The Chemical Company, among others.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/calcium-market

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Asia Pacific will be the largest consuming region in the calcium market. The growing construction, agricultural and industrial sectors will be the major contributors to the growth of the calcium market in the region. The Chinese government is driving the infrastructure growth, with policies such as "one belt, one road." The construction sector in China is expected to see an addition of USD 2.1 trillion to the global construction output by the year 2030.

The calcium carbonate product type leads to the calcium market. The increasing demand for a nano form of calcium carbonate, nano-calcium carbonate, which is extensively used in rubber and plastic, drug, and paints sectors, drives the high demand for calcium carbonate. The demand in the paper industry is highest as it is continuously being used as an alternative to kaolin. It imparts more brightness than kaolin with low cost and low carbon footprint.

In June 2018, Omya AG introduced the next generation of recrystallized mineral particles for use in decorative cosmetic applications branded as Omyaskin. This product is used in pigments of cosmetic products as it helps to improve the effectiveness of end-products of the calcium market. The product taps into the demand for natural products, one to ten percent of Omyaskin added into a formulation could enhance compressibility and the ability to provide smoothness.

Download Report Summary: https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/3319

For a better understanding of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Flame Retardants for Aerospace Plastics market based on product type, application, end-use industry, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Calcium Chloride

Calcium Carbonate

Calcium Silicate

Calcium Propionate

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Construction

Paper

Oil And Gas

Others

Ask for Customization Of Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3319

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

The report can be customized according to the clients’ requirements. To know more about the report, kindly get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your needs.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, TouchPoints, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provide our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.