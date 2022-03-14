Microfluidics Market Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research

Owing to the emergence of new technologies such as digital Microfluidics, demand for microfluidic-based instruments is projected to grow.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Microfluidics Market is expected to reach USD 29.43 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Increasing usage of Microfluidics to enhance healthcare, enabling early identification of pathogens, expanded flexibility, and simple tracking to target underserved and remote communities would fuel demand development for the Microfluidics market.Owing to the emergence of new technologies such as digital Microfluidics, demand for microfluidic-based instruments is projected to grow.

The installation of microfluidics technology into existing systems will be a major restraining factor in market growth. Rapid developments in the biomedical, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries have contributed to the inadequate application of microfluidics technologies within the current healthcare structure.The fast and reliable response, non-requirement of advanced equipment, low cost, and portability would all be critical factors in the growth of the diagnostic section Point-of-care (POC).

Exhaustive coverage of the COVID-19 impact on the Microfluidics industry is a major attraction of the report. The global health emergency has beleaguered the global economy, thereby disrupting this particular business domain’s functioning mechanism. It assesses the present market scenario and forecasts the pandemic’s aftermath in this business sector to help organizations boost their COVID-19 .The market intelligence report takes a closer view of the global market share, estimated growth preparedness. rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report clearly defines the Microfluidics market position on a global level. The detailed insights into the market’s geographical spectrum offered by the report make it an excellent source of knowledge about the Microfluidics industry.

Report Objective:

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Microfluidics market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations.

The medical technology led the revenue-based market. Microfluidics offers POC diagnostics with three key benefits: quicker processing times, smaller sample sizes, and reduced test costs. Such advantages are being utilized slowly to establish POC instruments for the treatment and prevention of different illnesses, from cancer to infectious diseases.

The demand for polymer related microfluidics is projected to witness healthy development over the forecast timeline. The industry boosting aspect would be the wide variety of applications of polymer-based Microfluidics in the area of tissue engineering, medicine, and biology.

The laboratory-on-a-chip category accounted for a large share of the microfluidics industry in 2019 and is projected to retain its supremacy throughout the forecast period. Lab-on-a-chip offers fast detection speed and also helps the DNA probes to be sequenced easily.

North America dominated the market for Microfluidics in 2019. The region's consistent focus on cost-effective and innovative procedures that are adopted in the area is driving the market. The North America region held approximately 39.8% of the market, followed by the Asia Pacific, in the year 2019

Key participants include Fluidigm Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Abbott Laboratories Thermo Fisher Scientific, Micronit Micro Technologies B.V., Life Technologies Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Illumina Inc., and PerkinElmer Inc, among others.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Microfluidics Market segmentation

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Microfluidics Market on the basis of technology, material, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Medical

Non-Medical

Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Silicon

Glass

Polymer

PDMS

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lab-on-a-chip

Organs-on-chips

Continuous flow microfluidics

Optofluidics and Microfluidics

Others

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Overview:

The global Microfluidics market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Microfluidics market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

